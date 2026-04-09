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"Running Point" star Kate Hudson says raising fame-obsessed kids would make her a "failure" as a mom.

Hudson beamed about her three children and the values she has instilled in them as they get older, while speaking with Fox News Digital about Netflix's "Running Point" collaboration with State Farm and the upcoming second season.

"Well, my thing is, if my kids drive or purpose is for fame and success, then it's something that would feel like a failure of mine," the star began. "If that is how they equate feeling significant, then, you know, they're being fed a lie."

Instead, Hudson has tried to teach her kids, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, to find what really drives their purpose and to stay true to their values.

KATE HUDSON, DAUGHTER OF GOLDIE HAWN AND KURT RUSSELL, ON NEPOTISM IN HOLLYWOOD: 'IT DOESN'T MATTER'

"So, for me, the most important thing for me with my kids is that they feel self-possessed, that they understand what really drives purpose, and what does a purposeful life look like for them, and where do they hold their values, right? What are those values and why?

"And if you value fame and success, we'd probably have a big sit down." — Kate Hudson

"And if you value fame and success, we'd probably have a big sit down," Hudson said.

WATCH: ‘RUNNING POINT’ STAR KATE HUDSON SAYS CHASING FAME WOULD MAKE HER A ‘FAILURE’ AS A MOM

Hudson has three children: Ryder, who she shares with Chris Robinson; Bingham, who she shares with Matt Bellamy; and Rani Rose, who she shares with Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson noted that if her kids believed that fame and success equaled opportunity that she would understand the desire. "But the reality is that those things don't constitute or create a really fulfilling life. What does is that the work that they're doing is bringing them hopefully purpose and community purpose," she said.

Ahead of the release of the second season of "Running Point," Hudson shared that her work ethic has been instilled in her since she was a child.

"I think work ethic is something that I grew up with. I'm a worker bee. I work really hard, and I think that my thing with my kids is you just have to keep chipping away at the things that you love, and you have to show a really strong work ethic and get devoted to the things you love," Hudson said. "And keep working at it because everybody recognizes a hard worker and kindness. I mean that's success, right?"

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Hudson plays Isla Gordon in "Running Point" -- a reformed party girl who proves herself to be a businesswoman after she's unexpectedly put in charge of her family's professional basketball team. Hudson told Fox News Digital that she's 50-50 when relating to Isla's ambition and drive.

WATCH: KATE HUDSON SHARES WHAT WILL TAKE YOU THE FARTHEST IN LIFE

"I do in the sense that I do everything with my whole, with everything, you know. When I put my mind to something, I roll my sleeves up, I want to get it done, and I want to do it right. I think Isla really wants to get it right, but her drive and her ambition comes from a more, I think, a place where she loves what she does, which I can relate to, but there's also a dysfunctional side of it, which is what makes the comedy so fun," Hudson began.

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"But I wouldn't say that I have calculated ambition. I love the arts and I wanna tell good stories and I want to do things that move me and that feel like I can do and that could be a great thing to be able to do if I get that opportunity," she continued. "But I don't have this like, driving ambition to win, and Isla does."

"Running Point" teamed up with State Farm for their first-ever partnership with Netflix. In the cameo, Hudson's Isla Gordon and Chet Hanks' Travis Bugg are seen with Jake from State Farm. Hudson told Fox News Digital that once Jake from State Farm came on set, he was the most famous person there.

WATCH: KATE HUDSON TALKS STATE FARM COLLABORATION WITH ‘RUNNING POINT’

"Jake from State Farm was like the most famous guy on the set. Everybody was all freaking out that Jake from State Farm was there. It was like, you had Ray Romano here and then Jake from State Farm and everybody was like, 'Is that Jake from State Farm?'" Hudson said, adding that it was an exciting day filming with the face of the brand.

"Running Point" season two premieres on Netflix on April 23.

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