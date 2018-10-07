Kate Hudson shares photo of newborn baby daughter Rani on Instagram: 'Our little rosebud'

Kate Hudson fans, meet Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

The star, 39, shared a photo of her newborn daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Instagram Saturday.

“🌹Our little rosebud🌹,” Hudson captioned the snap of Rani wrapped in a blanket and wearing a hat with a bow - which has received more than 1.2 million likes and 20,100 comments.

Rani was born Oct. 2, according to an Instagram post which explained the decision behind her moniker.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson said in one of the images included in the post. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

Another added, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back. x Kate.”

Hudson and her ex-husband, rocker Chris Robinson, are parents to Ryder, who was born in January 2004.

She and her former fiance, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, are parents to 7-year-old Bingham, who was born in July 2011.