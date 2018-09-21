Kris Jenner reveals she delivered Kylie's baby Stormi, says she was a 'trooper'

The Kardashian family has revealed who delivered Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, when she was born — and it wasn't the doctor.

In a preview of Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," momager Kris Jenner reveals that she is the one who delivered her daughter's baby.

Jenner gushed over her 21-year-old, saying she was "such a trooper" through her delivery.

“She really was. She was so calm," the mother of five said of Kylie, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. "It was really exciting,” she said before adding, “I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

The famous matriarch also shared that, unlike most about to give birth, Kylie didn't feel much pain.

Jenner said, "She just kept saying, 'I don't feel any pain,' and you'd see the contractions like crazy and she would say, 'I'm just not feeling it,' and I would say, 'This is really weird.'"

People magazine first reported Jenner's pregnancy news back in September 2017, but the young reality star didn't personally confirm them until after she gave birth.

Kylie shared an Instagram post with fans as well as a 10-minute video of her pregnancy journey on YouTube.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how,” she said. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

But Kylie isn't the only sister who has had a unique baby delivery.

Back in 2009, when older sister Kourtney gave birth to her first child with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Mason, the star famously pulled out her own baby during the delivery.

In a 2016 interview with Australia's "Today Extra," she revealed that it was her then boyfrined Disick who had filmed the birth that was aired on the family's reality show.

“Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie," Kourtney explained. "The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child. I remember being so terrified to give birth because you see in movies everyone is screaming and it was so crazy and my experience was amazing. I just felt something in me wanted to share that with people."

Middle sister Khloe, who recently gave birth to her first child, True, often makes fun of her sister's epic delivery.

During Kourtney's second birth to her daughter, Penelope, Khloe joked that her sister just "pulls out her own children."

Kris Jenner is now a grandmother to nine grandkids.