Goldie Hawn dances to 'Hey Ya!' as she cleans dishes with family in fun video

Goldie Hawn still has moves.

The 74-year-old star has become known for sharing fun dancing videos on Instagram, previously taking on Dua Lipa's "Physical," "Sing A Song" by Earth, Wind & Fire and more.

Now, the "Overboard" star is marching to the beat of a new tune: The Outkast classic "Hey Ya!"

In the video, the song plays as Hawn washes dishes in her kitchen, gleefully scrubbing away before prancing around with a plate in hand.

Boston, son of Hawn's longtime partner Kurt Russell, also makes an appearance in the video, dancing alongside the actress. Eventually, Russell himself makes a brief cameo.

"Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance!" read the caption. "It’s all up to us."

The dance earned plenty of praise from some of Hawn's famous friends in the comments.

Hawn's daughter, actress Kate Hudson, shared three red heart emojis.

"Love this," wrote Jane Seymour.

Lisa Rinna offered a handful of emojis including hearts and clapping hands.

Diane Keaton simply commented with a laughing face emoji.

Back in May, the Oscar winner shared a video of herself dancing to "Physical" by Lipa while working out on a trampoline.

"My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today. Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching," read the caption. "⁣And thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist!"