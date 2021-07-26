Kate Beckinsale reunites with daughter after admitting to not seeing her for 2 years due to the coronavirus

Kate Beckinsale reunited with her daughter in New York City after revealing that they had been separated for two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother and daughter duo were snapped back together finally at JFK Airport over the weekend. Beckinsale, 47, wore an all-black suit with white high heels while her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 22, adopted a significantly more casual look in gray sweatpants paired with a red and white t-shirt. Both women sported masks.

Also with them was Sheen’s boyfriend, David Schecter, who also cut together a casual look and donned a mask the entire time.

It’s unclear where the group was headed, but the airport trip marks the first time that they’ve seen each other in person since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, as well as work obligations, prevented Beckinsale from traveling to see her daughter while she pursued acting in New York City.

On Friday, the "Underworld" actress appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to promote her new movie, "Jolt," in which she revealed that her presence in New York City would allow her to see her kid for the first time.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," Beckinsale confessed. "Two years of not seeing your child is, to me, the most preposterous thought."

Unfortunately, when travel became a bit more of a possibility as a result of the vaccines, Beckinsale was off to Canada to begin shooting a project. Meanwhile, Lily, who the actress shares with her ex Michael Sheen, just completed her first professional acting gig by way of the upcoming Nicolas Cage movie "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

"She did her first movie last year, she's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter in a movie where Nicolas Cage is playing Nicolas Cage. And it sounds very wild," Beckinsale said of her daughter’s role in the upcoming film.

"She's off and running. It's quite scary," the star added.