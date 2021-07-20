Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kate Beckinsale
Published

Kate Beckinsale, 47, gets 'pissed off' when people assume she's had Botox: 'I haven’t had any'

The 'Underworld' star said she was a fan of the viral 'Vampire Facial'

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kate Beckinsale wants to set the record straight.

The actress and model recently spoke to The Sunday Times about cosmetics procedures – and whether she has tried Botox.

"I haven’t had any," said the 47-year-old. "I’m not against people having it. [But] I do get pissed off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t."

The British star told the outlet there’s a reason why she hasn’t considered any popular treatments to maintain her youthful features.

KATE BECKINSALE, 47, SHOWS OFF INCREDIBLE FIGURE IN THROWBACK VIDEO WEARING BIKINI AND HEELS

"I’m frightened of paralyzing my face," Beckinsale admitted. "My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f-----g radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I f-----g told you! See? You should never do that.’"

Kate Beckinsale said she hasn't tried Botox yet.

Kate Beckinsale said she hasn't tried Botox yet. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

However, the "Underworld" actress hasn’t completely dismissed all procedures. While she won’t do Botox, she does enjoy the "Vampire Facial," where blood plasma is re-injected into the face, creating a tightened, luminous effect.

"That’s a real thing, from your own body," she shared. "But not with scary poisonous things!"

But as an actress in Hollywood, Beckinsale has already faced pressure in looking forever young.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33," she said. "If you overload it like that, you’re going to make the person not give a s—t."

The star has been a noted fan of skincare for maintaining a glowy complexion. Back in 2018, she told "TODAY" she loves using oils, as well as a $3 Cetaphil soap.

Kate Beckinsale noted she's a fan of facial oils to maintain a youthful complexion.

Kate Beckinsale noted she's a fan of facial oils to maintain a youthful complexion. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

But more importantly, Beckinsale said sunscreen is an absolute must.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was fashionable to be tan when I was growing up," she told the outlet at the time. "And yet, I was lucky. I would get freckles in the shape of a military mustache. So I was obsessed with sunscreen. I didn’t get sun damage. Now I use La Roche-Posay. It doesn’t make me break out."

On Our Radar