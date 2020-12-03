Kate Beckinsale, 47, shows off incredible figure in throwback video wearing bikini and heels

Kate Beckinsale treated her social media followers on Thursday to a peek at her bikini body.

The 47-year-old actress shared a throwback video of herself strutting down a flight of stairs at an elegant residence. In the video, Beckinsale wears a strapless maroon bikini top and matching bottoms. She accessorizes the look in a pair of nude high heels and a flowy white beach cover up.

Her hair is also pulled back into a high bun and she's wearing sunglasses. Beckinsale's age-defying figure is on full display, and her fans made it known they appreciated the glimpse.

The actress revealed the video was taken a year ago, pre-coronavirus times. She also seems to poke fun at her walk despite looking flawless.

"This is a good example of what my mother would call 'walking as if one has bogged ones breeks.' And also of a short gay man silently falling into a cactus off camera. And also of exactly this time last year pre Covid. Buggering hell," Beckinsale wrote in her caption.

The British-born actress also reminded her fans to "hang tough" amid the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 continues to surge in several parts of the United States and elsewhere around the globe.

Many of her followers reacted to the post, as well as her self-deprecating caption.

"Looking gorgeous Kate! I would have fallen down the stairs and looked somewhat different in a brown bikini!" one fan commented.

"Is the man that fell into the cactus ok?" asked another, to which the star sarcastically replied, "thriving."

"Goddess total goddess," a one person commented.