Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kate Beckinsale
Published

Kate Beckinsale, 47, shows off incredible figure in throwback video wearing bikini and heels

The British-born actress said the clip was taken a year ago

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 3Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kate Beckinsale treated her social media followers on Thursday to a peek at her bikini body.

The 47-year-old actress shared a throwback video of herself strutting down a flight of stairs at an elegant residence. In the video, Beckinsale wears a strapless maroon bikini top and matching bottoms. She accessorizes the look in a pair of nude high heels and a flowy white beach cover up.

Her hair is also pulled back into a high bun and she's wearing sunglasses. Beckinsale's age-defying figure is on full display, and her fans made it known they appreciated the glimpse. 

KATE BECKINSALE AND GOODY GRACE SPLIT: REPORT

Kate Beckinsale shared a sexy snap in a bikini on Thursday which she said was taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Beckinsale shared a sexy snap in a bikini on Thursday which she said was taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic. (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

The actress revealed the video was taken a year ago, pre-coronavirus times. She also seems to poke fun at her walk despite looking flawless.

KATE BECKINSALE OPENS UP ABOUT PAST PREGNANCY LOSS, GIVES SUPPORT TO CHRISSY TEIGEN

"This is a good example of what my mother would call 'walking as if one has bogged ones breeks.' And also of a short gay man silently falling into a cactus off camera. And also of exactly this time last year pre Covid. Buggering hell," Beckinsale wrote in her caption.

Kate Beckinsale strutted her stuff in a bikini and high heels in her latest Instagram post.

Kate Beckinsale strutted her stuff in a bikini and high heels in her latest Instagram post. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The British-born actress also reminded her fans to "hang tough" amid the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 continues to surge in several parts of the United States and elsewhere around the globe.

Many of her followers reacted to the post, as well as her self-deprecating caption.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Looking gorgeous Kate! I would have fallen down the stairs and looked somewhat different in a brown bikini!" one fan commented.

"Is the man that fell into the cactus ok?" asked another, to which the star sarcastically replied, "thriving."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Goddess total goddess," a one person commented.

On Our Radar