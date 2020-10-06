Kat Von D says she went to same ‘tortuous’ boarding school as Paris Hilton, suffered ‘major PTSD’

Kat Von D posted a lengthy video on Monday detailing alleged abuse that she suffered at the same boarding school as Paris Hilton.

“The Simple Life” star, 39, opened up in detail about her experience at Provo Canyon School in Utah in the YouTube documentary “This Is Paris,” which Von D, 38, said inspired her to come forward with her story.

“Thank you, @parishilton for giving me the courage to share about being locked up for half a year, without ever seeing the sun, at Provo Canyon School in Utah,” the tattoo artist captioned the video. “I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this ‘school’ — and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING.”

Von D encouraged her followers to watch Hilton’s YouTube documentary and follow the @breakingcodesilence movement.

In the video, the “L.A. Ink” star said, "Watching [Hilton] talk about some of her past trauma going to this school that her parents sent her as a teenager — I don’t like to call them schools because they’re not schools they’re f—king lockdown facilities — it just triggered so much s—t for me because it turns out I went to the same school.”

She continued: “I was sent to the same place and I was 15 when I was sent and I spent my 16th birthday in there. I was there for a total of 6 months and they were definitely the most traumatic 6 months of my life."

Von D explained that she grew up in a “conservative household” and her parents became concerned when she started listening to punk music and engaged in behavior that she said “terrified” her parents.

“It raised a lot of red flags for them and I think that they were just terrified that I was going down the wrong path. I started tattooing, I dropped out of high school, and I think they just didn’t know what to do with me,” she said.

The KVD Vegan Beauty founder claimed she was kidnapped and brought to the boarding school, just as Hilton said in her documentary.

Von D also claimed she was told falsely that she had contracted HIV from tattooing, was force-fed medication, dealt with mental abuse, and various punishments. Although she said she was "spared of the sexual abuse and the physical abuse,” she added that she "definitely saw" it happen.

The tattoo artist revealed it took her a long time to cope after the alleged abuse and that led her to heavy alcohol consumption.

“I was drinking bottles and bottles of whiskey just to escape and numb whatever anxiety I was feeling,” she said. “That was the route to my drinking and later on doing drugs.”

Von D has been sober for 13 years and revealed at the end of the video that therapy has helped her tremendously since her time at the Utah facility.

Hilton reposted the makeup mogul’s video and said, “On behalf of all the survivors and myself, I want to send a huge thank you to @TheKatVonD for being so courageous, open and honest telling your story.”

“In tears watching and listening to what you went through,” the heiress continued. “Bringing back even more of the horrible memories I have blocked out for so many years. I can relate to you in so many ways.”

Hilton continued: “Like you, I have always felt so ashamed to tell anyone about this. But it's not us who should be ashamed. We were only children. The people who work at and run these places are the ones who should be ashamed.”

“Thank you for helping shine a light with me on this very important movement. No child should have to ever experience anything like this,” the business mogul concluded. “And I am going to do everything in my power to shut down Provo and all the other places like it.”

The boarding school previously told Fox News in a statement: "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."

A memorandum has since been placed on the boarding school's website just below the masthead, referencing the Hilton’s documentary.

“We are aware of a new documentary referencing Provo Canyon School (PCS),” the note reads. “Please note that PCS was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to that time. We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs.”

The literature on the boarding school’s website describes the facility as a “compassionate behavioral health center.”

In a statement to local news outlet KTVX last week, Provo Canyon School said in part, “We do not condone or promote any form of abuse. Any and all alleged/suspected abuse is reported immediately to our state regulatory authorities, law enforcement, and Child Protective Services, as required. We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric needs.”

“We are concerned that the current media coverage may increase the stigma around seeking help for behavioral health concerns. This would be a disservice if it leads people away from seeking necessary care and increases the stigma around mental health that providers, organizations, advocates, and members of the public have worked so hard – and made much progress over the years – to break,” the statement continued.

“Thousands of youth with behavioral health issues have been helped over the years at Provo Canyon School. Although the vast majority of patients report benefiting from the care they received at Provo Canyon School, occasionally some patients do not believe their treatment was successful. We cannot comment on individual patient treatment, care, or allegations due to privacy laws – but will reiterate that we are committed to providing high-quality care in a compassionate, safe environment. Ultimately, the value our clinicians and staff provide is evidenced by their ability to improve and save lives.”

FOX News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.