Karol G takes nasty fall down stairs during sold-out concert in Miami

Artist Karol G took a nasty tumble during her performance in Miami over the weekend.

The artist, 30, was performing at the FTX Arena Friday to a sold-out crowd when she tried to descend a set of stairs on stage. She tripped and tumbled down several, hitting the ground hard at the bottom.

Videos posted to social media from the venue show the "Ahora Me Llama" singer quickly getting up on her feet after the fall. She paused for a moment to assess any injuries before a backup dancer helped her to her feet. The star seemed fine as she leaped up and continued with her performance, much to the delight of her crowd.

Representatives for the Latin-Grammy-winning performer did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Although it seems like she escaped the fall without any serious injuries, TMZ reports that she did bang a knee pretty badly and broke a few nails. Otherwise, she’s reportedly all good.

According to NME, the artist later told the crowd in Spanish that she had actually broken all her nails in the fall and lamented the fact that, in her first time selling out the venue, the show didn’t exactly go perfectly. However, her audience didn’t seem to have any complaints.

The artist, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, was performing as part of her "Bichota" Tour, which kicked off in October. The reggaeton and Latin music star’s profile is on the rise, thanks in large part to collaborations with other stars. The Miami Herald notes that her song "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj has been streamed more than 1 billion times on Spotify. Meanwhile, her collaboration with Bad Bunny on "Ahora me Llama," is at roughly 88 million streams.