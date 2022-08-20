Kardashian intermission? Bethenny Frankel slams reality stars, criticizes media’s fixation on famous family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bethenny Frankel suggested to fans that they should not keep up with the Kardashians.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hill" alum got candid Thursday on her podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," and took to Instagram to post her true thoughts about the reality television stars.



"We need a Kardashian intermission," Frankel, 51, remarked.

"And I’ve honestly been afraid to say it. It’s not because Kris is the mafia and controls a lot of the media, because I don’t give a f---, cancel me."

Frankel's comments come on the heels of her being "shadow-banned" on TikTok after "posting about celeb brands."

She currently has a loyal 2.7 million followers on Instagram and more than 881,000 followers on TikTok.

The entrepreneur continued to voice her concerns about what the Kardashians’ messages signal to families and children worldwide.

"What are we saying to our kids? What is the message? Take it all? Be as rich as possible? Filter as much as possible? Be as fake as much as possible . Brag as much as possible?" she criticized.

"Get plastic surgery and lie about it as much as possible? What the f--- are we doing? Then do a charity donation to like rinse it over as much as possible? What are we doing?"

Frankel continued to say that she feels "waterboarded" by the famous family, coining the term "Kard-data" – endless data about the Kardashian-Jenner clan and pointing out the media’s fixation on them.

She called out the media and emphasized for it to "please stop shoving [the Kardashians] down my throat."

"[The Kardashians] are [like] a bad product…it does bad things for young people…it’s like a drug," Frankel claimed.