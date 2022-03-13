Kanye West reignites custody battle with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson allegedly responds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West is back on Instagram, publicly addressing conflicts he has with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

On Sunday, West uploaded several videos, stating that Kardashian is keeping his children from attending his Sunday Service event.

In since deleted posts, West also confronts Kardashian for uploading another TikTok with their oldest daughter North, 9, "without his permission".

All of West’s posts allegedly got a reaction from Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

KANYE WEST'S 'EAZY' VIDEO SEES CARTOON VERSION OF KIM KARDASHIAN'S BF PETE DAVIDSON BURIED ALIVE: 'DISTURBING'

In since deleted screenshots of text messages between West and Davidson, the "Saturday Night Live" star said, "Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this."

Davidson went on to say, "Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom," he continued. "I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f--k up."

West then allegedly replied with, "Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?"

Davidson responded back with a selfie of himself shirtless under the covers, adding, "In bed with your wife."

All screenshots and videos of the duo’s public back-and-forth discussion have been removed from Instagram.

This interaction comes shortly after Ye made headlines after sharing a new music video for his song "Eazy" where he is seen burying a Davidson-like character alive.

"EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE’S FINE," read the final frame in West’s video with the word "SKETE" crossed out.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.