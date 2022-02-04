Kanye West ‘needs to stop asking the internet how to parent’ amid Kim Kardashian divorce: source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s bitter battle is going public.

Just hours after the rapper asked his 10.6 million followers on Instagram what he should do about his eldest child North West being on TikTok against his will, the reality TV star released a fiery statement in response to her estranged husband.

Shortly after the war of words were exchanged on Friday, sources claimed to Page Six that West isn’t exactly father of the year.

"Kanye needs to stop asking the internet how to parent and actually start being one," an insider told the outlet. "He hardly sees his children and is incredibly inconsistent."

Sources pointed out to the outlet that West made a recent post where he claimed that he would be getting rid of his phone and driving his kids to school every day. However, they alleged that the star hasn’t driven his children to school once even though he’s been in Los Angeles.

Things escalated amid their divorce when West shared a screenshot of their daughter North on TikTok.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the 44-year-old captioned the image.

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian gave Fox News Digital the following statement from the star, which was also shared on her Instagram Story. Kardashian has 284M followers on the social media platform.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.

A spokesperson for West, also known as "Ye," also did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The 41-year-old filed for divorce from West after nearly years of marriage, court records showed in February 2021. The move brings an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions of the 21st century.

Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the children and her filing states the couple has a prenuptial agreement that will determine how their assets will be divided. It cites irreconcilable differences for their breakup and does not list a separation date.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The couple share four children: North, 8, as well as Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. It was the first marriage for the West and the third for the reality TV star.

The beginning of the end of the marriage came after the September announcement that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

Kardashian is a Los Angeles-area lifer, but West is from Chicago and spends much of his time, including many of the later months of the marriage, at his ranch in Wyoming. West has said he wanted his children with him there.

Amid their divorce, the pair have moved on romantically. Kardashian has a new romance with "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson, 28. As for West, he's been globe-trotting with model and actress Julia Fox, 32.

West is known for being outspoken on social media. In one July 2020 tweet, which has since been deleted, West said he had been trying to divorce Kardashian, that her mother Kris Jenner was a tyrant and that the family was trying to force him into psychiatric treatment.

Kardashian responded with a statement on Instagram, urging people to have compassion for West as he struggled with mental illness.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with that pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," Kardashian said. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

The Associated Press contribued to this report.