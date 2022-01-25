Kanye West implies cancel culture caused some problems with him and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West spoke out against cancel culture in an interview in which he dubbed himself "the main person that’s been canceled."

The rapper, who goes by Ye, spoke in a lengthy, wide-ranging interview with Hollywood Unlocked that dropped on Monday in which he covered topics like his split from Kim Kardashian, his unsuccessful presidential campaign as well as whether or not he feels "used" in Hollywood.

Among the many quotes West gave in the interview, one of the most striking came when he was asked directly about his thoughts on cancel culture as a man who has courted controversy throughout his entire career.

The artist responded very plainly by demanding that someone "cancel culture."

"Cancel cancel culture bro. This is from the main person that’s been canceled, that will not be canceled, period," he said.

Ye added: "You know what I’m saying? Obviously, as a celebrity, there’s a lot of people that are around me that can influence me and no human being is immune to their surroundings."

He went on to explain that he believes cancel culture puts certain expectations and rails on creative people, which he notes caused an issue in his marriage.

"There’s a lot of people around Kim that can influence her, she’s making certain decisions and she’s just looking for safety, a safe place to be. Because, I do these ideas. Like, if I’m the only person that’s not with Hillary, then she’s getting attacked so much," he said. "Women just want security and comfort, but what she’d ultimately like is for… her husband to play the role of what’s happening in Hollywood already, but that’s not the case. You’ve got Ye and I’m here to improve upon the situation."

Kim Kardashian previously spoke in similar terms about cancel culture and how she and West had a disagreement over his decision to sport a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"I was very nervous. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I’m not really a rule-breaker," she told journalist/writer Bari Weiss on her podcast "Honestly" in December. "I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is. I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’ And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him."

