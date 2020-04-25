Kanye West is officially a billionaire, Forbes says - but rapper claims publication is still low-balling him

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kanye West has amassed a $1.3 billion net worth, officially making him a billionaire for the first time, according to Forbes.

But the rapper-turned-sneaker-mogul is claiming the publication is still off -- by $2 billion.

Forbes announced this week that West, 42, was initially left off its annual billionaires list released earlier this month because the Yeezy founder was unable to provide up-to-date information about his net worth.

Not making the annual list left him irate, the publication said, to the point where Kim Kardashian's husband sent a text to Forbes and accused it of "purposely" leaving him off of the list because of his race. Meanwhile, younger sister-in-law, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, made the list as the youngest self-made billionaire for a second year in a row.

"In the process, we can now share more details about Yeezy then ever before revealed," Forbes announced this week, explaining that the artist finally was able to provide more documents about his stake in Yeezy.

Thanks to "internal documents" provided, the publication now claims West's net worth is "$1.3 billion."

While this number makes him officially $300 million richer than his sister-in-law, the publication revealed that West still wasn't happy with Forbes' analysis. He sent another text to Forbes this week to let them know.

"It's not a billion," Forbes claims West texted the outlet. "It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

Forbes likened West's pompous reaction to President Donald Trump. It claimed that, like Trump, they are taking their word over his.

"For years, Forbes had an informal “Trump rule”—take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by 3, and start honing from there. Like mentor, like mentee. Welcome to the ten-digit club, Kanye. You may not like our number, but you’ve joined the highest company in that regard," Forbes concluded.