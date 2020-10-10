Kanye West, daughter North, 5, don 'Vote Kanye' shirts at London fashion show

Kanye West used a London fashion show as an opportunity to remind the public that he's still in the running for president in the November election.

The rapper, 43, and his daughter, North, 5, were spotted in London, England, on Friday for the Bottega Veneta fashion show. The daddy-daughter duo was photographed each wearing matching black sweatshirts that read "Vote Kanye" in bold white letters.

The Bottega Veneta Salon collection was presented at Sadler's Wells Theatre. In one photo, West and his daughter walk closely together on the streets of London rocking his presidential merch. West wore a pair of black sunglasses and army pants to complete his look. Both he and North also wore face masks.

In another frame, West adoringly looks down at his daughter who is seen with a smile on her face. At one point, West switched up his look to rock a bright blue T-shirt and black leather pants.

Last week, the Yeezy founder took to Twitter to send well wishes to President Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, following their positive coronavirus diagnoses.

Trump, 74, and Melania, 50, announced they contracted the potentially deadly respiratory virus on Friday, Oct. 2 -- three days after the first presidential debate.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote in a tweet one day after the president’s bombshell statement. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

West first announced he was running for president on Independence Day this year.

Meanwhile, West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, spoke up about the global health crisis and how West tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this year.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kardashian said. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help."

The star said she'd change her husband's sheets and "help him get out of bed when he wasn't feeling good" as he fought the infection.

"It was a challenge because it was so unknown," she added. "Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

