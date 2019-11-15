Kanye West plans amphitheater on his Wyoming ranch

Kanye West is aiming to build an amphitheater on his new ranch in Wyoming.

Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from the 42-year-old rapper.

West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody.

He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot amphitheater on his 4,000-acre ranch, which reportedly cost the musician around $14 million.

The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposed “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” on Tuesday.

West has worked on or recorded his past three albums in Wyoming, including the recently released “Jesus Is King.”

The planning commission will recommend whether county commissioners should approve the project.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, said of life on the ranch: "We love Wyoming; it's always been such an amazing place.

"My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A., so I envision summers; I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it," she told late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

Cody, a town with 10,000 people, was named for Wild West showman William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

