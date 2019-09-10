Kim Kardashian, Kanye West buy $14M property in Wyoming

Kanye West now has a foothold in the Wild West.

The hip-hop mogul and fashion designer has snagged a massive Wyoming property that was last on the market for $14 million, TMZ reports. It’s not clear how much West shelled out for the parcel — a massive 9,000-acre spread called Monster Lake Ranch because its two freshwater lakes are home to “monster trout” — but TMZ notes he didn’t pay full price.

Located outside the town of Cody (population 10,000), the ranch has eight lodging units, a restaurant, an event center and a space for meetings. There are also barns and corrals for horses.

West owns half of Monster Lake Ranch’s acreage and leases the other half from the federal government.

The property was listed on the website of auction house J.P. King. “Unfortunately, we are not able to comment on our clients, or on the purchasers of the properties we represent,” J.P. King’s marketing director wrote in an email.

The new owner is said to be there right now, where he’s finishing up his new album “Jesus Is King,” which is expected to drop on Sept. 27.

On Sept. 4, Greg “Olskool Ice-Gre” Lewis posted a video to Instagram that appears to show him riding ATVs through a Western landscape with West and Canadian designer/Yeezy consultant Matthew George. (He also spent time in Wyoming when working on his 2018 album, “Ye,” per TMZ.)

Complex notes that West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, may have teased the purchase of this ranch in a September interview with Vogue Arabia. In the piece, Kanye interviews Kim, asking where she sees herself in 10 years’ time.

“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming,” she replied, “occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles.”

According to Complex, the purchase of so much empty land could jive with comments West made last year about wanting to dip his toes into the world of real estate development.

“I’m going to be one of the biggest real estate developers of all time — what Howard Hughes was to aircrafts and what Henry Ford was to cars,” he said. “Just the relationships I have with architects, my understanding of space and sacred proportions, just this new vice, this new energy . . . We gonna develop cities.”

