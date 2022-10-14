Expand / Collapse search
Kaley Cuoco shows off baby bump, refers to her and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as 'parents' in new snap

Cuoco announced that she and Pelphrey were expecting their first child together earlier this week

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Kaley Cuoco shared with fans another glimpse of her baby bump, as she excitedly referred to her and "Ozark" actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as "parents" already.

The actress took to her Instagram story on Thursday to post a series of snaps that featured her and Pelphrey together.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child. (Getty Images / Kaley Cuoco Instagram)

In the first pic, Pelphrey is seen hugging Kuoco from behind as they smile for the camera. The word "parents" flashes on screen as a virtual sticker below the happy couple. 

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey excitedly referred to themselves as "parents" in a sweet new photo.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey excitedly referred to themselves as "parents" in a sweet new photo. (Instagram)

In the next pic, the "Flight Attendant" actress is seen admiring her baby bump in a sweet black-and-white photo.

Kaley Cuoco shared a new picture, in which she looked down at her baby bump with sweet admiration.

Kaley Cuoco shared a new picture, in which she looked down at her baby bump with sweet admiration. (Instagram)

Cuoco simply captioned the photo, "eeeeek!"

During her first trimester, Kaley Cuoco revealed her mini baby bump and detailed feeling "horribly sick."

During her first trimester, Kaley Cuoco revealed her mini baby bump and detailed feeling "horribly sick." (Instagram)

Days before, the Emmy nominee got candid about her pregnancy journey after sharing that she and Pelphrey were expecting.

She shared with fans that she was feeling "horribly sick" in a series of throwback photos on her Instagram. "Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!," she captioned a post.

Kaley Cuoco opened up about her pregnancy journey after sharing her baby news on Tuesday. 

Kaley Cuoco opened up about her pregnancy journey after sharing her baby news on Tuesday.  (Getty Images/Instagram)

The actress recently went through a divorce with ex-husband Karl Cook. Their divorce was finalized in June after three years of marriage.

