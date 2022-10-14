Kaley Cuoco shows off baby bump, refers to her and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as 'parents' in new snap

Kaley Cuoco shared with fans another glimpse of her baby bump, as she excitedly referred to her and "Ozark" actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as "parents" already.

The actress took to her Instagram story on Thursday to post a series of snaps that featured her and Pelphrey together.

In the first pic, Pelphrey is seen hugging Kuoco from behind as they smile for the camera. The word "parents" flashes on screen as a virtual sticker below the happy couple.

In the next pic, the "Flight Attendant" actress is seen admiring her baby bump in a sweet black-and-white photo.

KALEY CUOCO AND TOM PELPHREY EXPECTING FIRST CHILD

Cuoco simply captioned the photo, "eeeeek!"

Days before, the Emmy nominee got candid about her pregnancy journey after sharing that she and Pelphrey were expecting.

She shared with fans that she was feeling "horribly sick" in a series of throwback photos on her Instagram. "Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!," she captioned a post.

The actress recently went through a divorce with ex-husband Karl Cook. Their divorce was finalized in June after three years of marriage.