Kaley Cuoco posts first photo after divorce announcement

Kaley Cuoco isn't letting heartbreak drag her down.

The newly single actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram Saturday with a new family member, a horse named Zaza. It's the first photo of herself that she's posted since announcing her divorce from her husband, Ryan Sweeting, on Friday -- and she is very clearly no longer wearing her wedding ring.

"Welcome to the family, Zaza," the 29-year-old actress wrote.

The pic was followed up with two more photos of Cuoco supporting Lindsey Albanese at the launch of her friend's new bag line.

"So excited to help my dear friend @lindseyalbanese launch her amazing Mexican bag line @ala_pilar that promotes young entrepreneurs in Mexico and fights human trafficking," she captioned the selfie. "You will love these gorgeous statement pieces."

Another photo shows "The Big Bang Theory" star with a giant grin on her face, modeling one of the bags with her dog, Ruby.

Just two hours after Cuoco announced she was divorcing her husband, she was spotted at The Village in Studio City, California, having a girls night out with five of her friends, including her sister, Briana. An eyewitness tells ET that they were having dinner, drinking wine, laughing and animatedly talking about Sweeting.

She also shared a photo of Ruby, along with a glass of rosé, on Instagram, captioning the snap, "#Mood."

Cuoco and Sweeting were married for 21 months before calling it quits. They tied the knot Dec. 21, 2013, after three months of dating.

"Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting have mutually decided to end their marriage," Cuoco's rep told ET on Friday. "They ask for privacy at this time. No further statement will be issued regarding this matter."

Since announcing the divorce, Cuoco has deleted all photos of Sweeting on Instagram, and unfollowed the 28-year-old tennis player's social media accounts. Sweeting, meanwhile, has completely cleaned out his Instagram and disabled his Facebook page.