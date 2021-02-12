Kacey Musgraves gets candid on her divorce from Ruston Kelly: ‘Our seasons changed’

Kacey Musgraves got candid about her divorce from Ruston Kelly.

The couple originally tied the knot in 2017 after meeting in Nashville. They called it quits in 2020.

"[It] just simply didn’t work out," the country crooner told Rolling Stone on Friday. "It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work. I mean, seasons change. Our seasons changed."

The 32-year-old shared that the experience made her view marriage differently.

"Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general," she explained. "I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings. But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They’re doing something right."

The Hollywood couple has been in a relationship since 1983.

But there are other things Musgraves learned about herself.

"I think I live best by myself," she said. "I think it’s OK to realize that. I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting on growing up as a woman in the South and being a performer from a young age – we were told to please, to make this person happy. That has to imprint on your code. It kind of erodes boundaries. So I’m trying to examine things that may not be useful anymore and maybe unlearn some things."

Despite the split, the pair still remain on friendly terms.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening," the duo told People magazine in July. "These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," the statement continued. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

"We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can, "they shared. "It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives.

"We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."