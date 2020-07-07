Justin Timberlake, a Tennessee native, says Confederate statues 'must be taken down'

Justin Timberlake is calling for Confederate statues to be removed and noted that more than half of them are in the South, where he is from.

The 39-year-old singer, a Tennessee native, took to Instagram on Monday to push for action amid protests across America.

"A lot of you know I’m from Tennessee...a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple," Timberlake's caption began.

CELEBRITIES PROVIDE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RELIEF WITH DONATIONS

"This is when you hear 'But that’s all in the past'. So let’s be clear... those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country," the "Suit & Tie" singer continued.

Timberlake's lengthy caption was written underneath a video he shared on the social media platform featuring the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) deputy legal director Jeffrey Robinson.

In the video, Robinson said the top 10 states with confederate monuments "account for over 4,000 lynchings in 73 years from 1977 to 1950."

Timberlake said there are "roughly 1,848 confederate statues" still standing in the United States.

FAITH HILL, A MISSISSIPPI NATIVE, URGES STATE LAWMAKERS TO CHANGE ITS FLAG: IT'S 'A DIRECT SYMBOL OF TERROR'

"More than half are in The South, and it's not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners," Timberlake wrote. "If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down."

He concluded: "But let's remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country's vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it's a step towards progress and actual equality for all."

Timberlake joins several other celebrities who voiced their opinions on racial injustice in America clear on social media in recent weeks. Last month, Faith Hill urged her native state of Mississippi's state legislature to replace its flag featuring the Confederate emblem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timberlake's comments were made the same day Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee released a draft of a funding bill that includes a provision to remove statues and busts of those who served the Confederacy or have "unambiguous records of racial intolerance" from the U.S. Capitol.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report