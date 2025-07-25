Justin Timberlake leaves fans fuming after barely singing during festival concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans called out Justin Timberlake for not singing during a concert in Romania.

Timberlake performed at the Electric Castle festival, but many weren't pleased with his performance. In one video, the pop singer can be heard continuously telling the audience to sing while walking around the stage and occasionally dancing.

"When you pay for a concert but get a mute singer," a fan wrote while sharing the video on TikTok. "Dude took a day off on stage…"

Users flooded the comments with jokes about the performance.

"So y’all went to karaoke?" one wrote, while another added: "This performance could’ve been an email."

"It looks like he doesn’t even care," one user said. And another wrote: "So basically u paid ur ticket to listen to urself."

"I would 100% request a refund," another chimed in.

Timberlake was in Romania as part of the European Leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The "Cry Me a River" singer will head to Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey next.

Timberlake's tour was almost derailed after the singer was arrested for DWI in June 2024. The former *NSYNC member pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of "driving while ability impaired" and was given community service.

Timberlake addressed reporters after his hearing. The musician made a public apology and gave a drunk-driving PSA as required in his plea agreement.

"So I don't, I don't know how many of you were in the courtroom and heard what I had to say in the courtroom, but I'll reiterate that and say this to you. Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life. And as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself. And this was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I've had some time to reflect on that."

"And I also understand by, you know, the fact that all of you are here, that I have a platform, you have a platform, we share that platform. And so what I like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps … take a taxi."

