Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake cancels another concert on world tour after injuring back: 'Y'all know I hate doing this'

Timberlake has canceled a string of shows this fall due to health issues

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Justin Timberlake addresses public after plea deal in DWI case Video

Justin Timberlake addresses public after plea deal in DWI case

Pop star Justin Timberlake spoke to reporters outside the courthouse about drunk driving after pleading guilty to driving while ability impaired.

Justin Timberlake canceled another concert on his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" after he suffered a back injury in New Orleans.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer announced that his show at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City would not take place on Dec. 2 as previously scheduled. 

"I’m so sorry Oklahoma City," the "Selfish" hitmaker wrote in a message he shared on his Instagram Story. "I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in Nola and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support — y’all know I hate doing this."

justin timberlake performing

Justin Timberlake canceled his upcoming show in Oklahoma City after injuring his back. ( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

A rescheduled date for the concert has not yet been announced.  Timberlake last performed at New Orleans' Smoothie King Theater on Nov. 25, before taking a week-long hiatus over the Thanksgiving holiday.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER CANCELING NEW JERSEY SHOW LAST-MINUTE WITH ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ EXCUSE

The cancelation of the Oklahoma City concert is the latest in a string of shows that Timberlake has called off over the past few weeks due to health issues.

In an Oct. 22 Instagram post, Timberlake announced on Instagram that he had to reschedule six concert dates after being diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis. 

justin timberlake ig post

Timberlake announced the cancelation on Instagram. (Justin Timberlake Instagram)

"Hey guys - I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis," he wrote. "I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you.'

The concerts in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Columbus, Ohio, were rescheduled for dates in February 2025.

Just under two weeks earlier, Timberlake drew ire from fans after he canceled an Oct. 8 show in Newark, New Jersey, 30 minutes before the doors were supposed to open. 

The 10-time Grammy Award winner shared the news on Instagram, claiming the postponement was due to an undisclosed "injury."

justin timberlake singing

The singer has canceled a string of concerts this fall due to health issues. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya'll deserve," Timberlake wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

"Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always," he added.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing outrage over the late notice. 

"R U KIDDING. 30 minutes before doors!?" one fan commented. 

"Everyone going is 30+… we have full-time jobs, kids, families etc. We had to mentally prepare to stay up late, find childcare and pet sitters, take off of work to travel in," another wrote. "2 hrs before showtime is unacceptable. And that’s IF you found out right away. Not everyone is checking social media. I was already there. Unbelievable."

The former *NSYNC member performed at the rescheduled concert one week later. 

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicked off in April and will conclude next July.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicked off in April and will conclude next July. ( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Timberlake returned to the road for the first time in five years with The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which he launched in support of his sixth studio album "Everything I Thought It Was." The singer's seventh headlining world tour kicked off on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

The Memphis native is next set to perform at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 4. The tour will run until Dec. 20, before resuming again on Jan. 13, after a hiatus during the holidays. 

"The Forget Tomorrow World Tour," which features stops in North America, South America and Europe, will conclude in July.

