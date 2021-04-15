Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Aniston
Published

Justin Theroux sheds light on divorce from Jennifer Aniston: 'We’ve remained friends'

'The Leftovers' actor and the 'Friends' alum married in 2015 and separated in February 2018

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston amicably split in 2018 and the actor isn't accepting any other false narratives.

In fact, 49-year-old actor emphasized to Esquire magazine how he and the "Friends" alum, 52, are still close friends who call each other and text frequently. 

"Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them," he explained referencing the rumor they split because she is West Coast-based and he is East Coast-based. "That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification."

The pair have remained cordial and supportive of each other over the years. Theroux posted a birthday message to Aniston on social media last year and they also grieved the loss of their dog together. In 2019, he celebrated Thanksgiving with her in Los Angeles. 

"I would say we’ve remained friends," the "The Mosquito Coast" star said. "We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text."

Justin Theroux (L) and Jennifer Aniston (R) were married for three years. 

Justin Theroux (L) and Jennifer Aniston (R) were married for three years.  (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

"Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other," he continued. "I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship... It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her."

The producer/screenwriter and "The Morning Show" actress tied the knot in 2015 and announced their separation in February 2018.

Aniston was also previously married to Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2005.

"I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship," he mused. "Who wants to take a sh*t while you’re walking out the door?"

