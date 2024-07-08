Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Bieber reportedly paid $10M to perform at pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai for billionaire heir

Rihanna performed for the couple in March

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Justin Bieber reportedly just earned a major payday.

The "Love Yourself" singer performed at a pre-wedding event for Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his bride, Radhika Merchant.

Bieber traveled to Mumbai, India, on Friday for the celebration, and treated the audience to a full performance. 

The "Baby" singer shared photos and videos on his social media from the weekend, including the crowd singing along to his hits "Love Yourself," "I’m the One," (with DJ Khaled), and "Where Are U Now."

Justin Bieber wearing a red bucket hat and pink sweater in a crowd

Justin Bieber was seen arriving at Mumbai airport on July 5, 2024 before his performance. (MEGA/GC Images)

He also posted several photos with Ambani and Merchant.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bieber is believed to have been paid $10 million for his performance at the sangeet, a traditional ceremony where the bride and groom’s families perform dances for their guests. 

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

An eyewitness told the outlet, "Justin was dancing and vibing to the songs all over the stage. He was smiling while the audience sang his songs into his mic."

Side by side photos of Justin Bieber and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Bieber performed several of his hits for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and their gathered guests. (Getty Images)

They added that the "performance lasted about an hour or so," and "the majority female crowd felt fangirl moments when he performed! It was an absolutely unforgettable experience!"

Ambani is the son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, who is worth $116 billion, according to Forbes. He runs Reliance Industries, "which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services" per the outlet.

Merchant is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.

Anant Ambani (son of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani) and his fiancée Radhika Merchant posing together

Anant Ambani, son of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée Radhika Merchant will reportedly be married in a ceremony on July 12. (Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This is not the first megastar the couple has hired as part of their wedding celebrations.

In March, Rihanna was allegedly paid $6 million to perform, significant not only for the pay day but also for the fact that apart from her Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023, Rihanna hadn’t performed live on stage since 2018.

Rihanna in a black outfit and black hat split Mukesh Ambani in cream jacket son Anant in a sherbert orange and wife Nita in a light orange smile at his pre-wedding festivities

Rihanna was invited to Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, hosted by his father Mukesh, the richest man in Asia. (Getty Images/Reliance group via AP)

Ambani and Merchant’s main wedding ceremony is set for July 12, to be followed by a grand reception on July 14, according to a report from The Independent.

Trending