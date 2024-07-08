Justin Bieber reportedly paid $10M to perform at pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai for billionaire heir

Justin Bieber reportedly just earned a major payday.

The "Love Yourself" singer performed at a pre-wedding event for Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his bride, Radhika Merchant.

Bieber traveled to Mumbai, India, on Friday for the celebration, and treated the audience to a full performance.

The "Baby" singer shared photos and videos on his social media from the weekend, including the crowd singing along to his hits "Love Yourself," "I’m the One," (with DJ Khaled), and "Where Are U Now."

He also posted several photos with Ambani and Merchant.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bieber is believed to have been paid $10 million for his performance at the sangeet, a traditional ceremony where the bride and groom’s families perform dances for their guests.

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

An eyewitness told the outlet, "Justin was dancing and vibing to the songs all over the stage. He was smiling while the audience sang his songs into his mic."

They added that the "performance lasted about an hour or so," and "the majority female crowd felt fangirl moments when he performed! It was an absolutely unforgettable experience!"

Ambani is the son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, who is worth $116 billion, according to Forbes. He runs Reliance Industries, "which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services" per the outlet.

Merchant is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.

This is not the first megastar the couple has hired as part of their wedding celebrations.

In March, Rihanna was allegedly paid $6 million to perform, significant not only for the pay day but also for the fact that apart from her Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023, Rihanna hadn’t performed live on stage since 2018.

Ambani and Merchant’s main wedding ceremony is set for July 12, to be followed by a grand reception on July 14, according to a report from The Independent.