Justin Bieber celebrates 30 years: From young YouTube sensation to pop icon

Bieber is known as one of the best-selling music artists, with an estimated 150M record sales worldwide

By Maeghan Dolph Fox News
Published
  • Justin Bieber poses during a new studio photo shoot
    Image 1 of 12

    Justin Bieber, born on March 1, 1994, is a Canadian singer, songwriter and pop sensation. (Mike Rosenthal/Getty Images)

  • Justin Bieber performs on the street in 2007
    Image 2 of 12

    Justin Bieber gained prominence at a young age, initially posting cover songs on YouTube, catching the attention of talent manager Scooter Braun. Here he is pictured performing on the street on Aug. 20, 2007, in Stratford, Canada. (Irving Shuter/Getty Images)

  • Justin Bieber poses at the Much Music Environment
    Image 3 of 12

    Justin Bieber's debut album, "My World 2.0" (2010), featured the hit single "Baby" and catapulted him to international stardom. (Ian Willms/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

  • Justin Bieber performs
    Image 4 of 12

    Throughout his career, Justin Bieber has released numerous successful albums, showcasing his musical evolution from pop to R&amp;B. His chart-topping hits include "Sorry," "Love Yourself," and "What Do You Mean?". (Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

  • Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez attend The 2011 ESPY Awards
    Image 5 of 12

    Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a high-profile, on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. The two young celebrities first sparked dating rumors around 2010 and confirmed their relationship in 2011. Their relationship, often referred to as "Jelena" by fans, became a major focus of media attention. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ESPN)

  • Justin Bieber's mugshot
    Image 6 of 12

    Bieber was arrested at 19 years old in 2014 on suspicion of drunk driving, driving without a valid license, resisting arrest and drag racing. His charges were later reduced to misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest. (Getty Images)

  • Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards
    Image 7 of 12

    After the arrest, Bieber began to distance himself from negative influences and sought guidance from friends and family. He also focused on personal growth and maturation. In recent years, Bieber has taken a hiatus from music to prioritize his well-being. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

  • Justin Bieber
    Image 8 of 12

    Justin Bieber's comeback began in 2015 with the release of the album "Purpose," which showcased a more mature and reflective side of the artist. The album received critical acclaim and commercial success, featuring hits like "Sorry" and "Love Yourself." (Dimitrios Kambouris)

  • Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at MET Gala in 2021
    Image 9 of 12

    Bieber eventually married model and beauty brand, Rhode, founder Hailey Baldwin in 2018, and the two have since remained married. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Justin Bieber performs on day three of Sziget Festival 2022
    Image 10 of 12

    Justin Bieber was forced to postpone his "Justice World Tour" due to his partial facial paralysis. He later announced that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June 2022. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

  • Justin Bieber performs on stage
    Image 11 of 12

    In January 2020, Justin Bieber shared on his Instagram that he had received a diagnosis of Lyme disease. Additionally, he disclosed that he had contracted infectious mononucleosis, impacting both his neurological and overall well-being. (Kevin Mazur)

  • Justin Bieber during the 2024 NHL All-Star
    Image 12 of 12

    Justin Bieber remains a cultural icon and one of the best-selling music artists globally. His personal life, including relationships and struggles, has often been in the public eye, contributing to his journey of maturating. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber marks his 30th birthday on March 1, 2024. The Canadian pop sensation's journey began as a teenage musical star and evolved into a mature artist. 

In 2007, when he was just 12 years old, Bieber began posting cover songs of various artists on the video-sharing platform, YouTube. His vocal and instrumental skills caught the attention of talent manager Scooter Braun. While searching for a different artist, Braun accidentally clicked on one of Bieber's videos and was impressed by his vocal abilities.

JUSTIN BIEBER REVEALS FACE MOBILITY FOLLOWING RAMSAY HUNT SYNDROME DIAGNOSIS

Since then, Bieber is known as one of the best-selling music artists, with an estimated 150 million record sales worldwide, according to americansongwriter.com. 

Bieber's career has had a number of chart-topping hits and Grammy awards. He also has a magnetic stage presence that audiences appreciate. Beyond music, he has faced public scrutiny, overcoming personal and health challenges and legal issues. 

Bieber took a break from the spotlight to focus on his well-being. In recent years, he has made a comeback with favored albums like "Changes" (2020) and "Justice" (2021), showcasing his growth as an artist.

In 2018, Bieber married model and founder of beauty brand, Rhode, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The couple wed in a lavish ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The event was packed with Hollywood A-listers including Usher, members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, country duo Dan + Shay and more. 

