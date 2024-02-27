Justin Bieber celebrates 30 years: From young YouTube sensation to pop icon

Image 1 of 12 next

Justin Bieber marks his 30th birthday on March 1, 2024. The Canadian pop sensation's journey began as a teenage musical star and evolved into a mature artist.

In 2007, when he was just 12 years old, Bieber began posting cover songs of various artists on the video-sharing platform, YouTube. His vocal and instrumental skills caught the attention of talent manager Scooter Braun. While searching for a different artist, Braun accidentally clicked on one of Bieber's videos and was impressed by his vocal abilities.

JUSTIN BIEBER REVEALS FACE MOBILITY FOLLOWING RAMSAY HUNT SYNDROME DIAGNOSIS

Since then, Bieber is known as one of the best-selling music artists, with an estimated 150 million record sales worldwide, according to americansongwriter.com.

Bieber's career has had a number of chart-topping hits and Grammy awards. He also has a magnetic stage presence that audiences appreciate. Beyond music, he has faced public scrutiny, overcoming personal and health challenges and legal issues.

Bieber took a break from the spotlight to focus on his well-being. In recent years, he has made a comeback with favored albums like "Changes" (2020) and "Justice" (2021), showcasing his growth as an artist.

In 2018, Bieber married model and founder of beauty brand, Rhode, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The couple wed in a lavish ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The event was packed with Hollywood A-listers including Usher, members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, country duo Dan + Shay and more.