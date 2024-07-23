Hailey Bieber says she's 'not super close' with famous family anymore amid first pregnancy with Justin Bieber

In a matter of weeks, Hailey and Justin Bieber will be welcoming a new addition to their family. The model announced she was expecting the couple's first child in May once she'd reached the six-month mark.

But for Bieber (formerly Baldwin), a new addition to her family will come at a time when she says things are distant with her own.

"I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different," Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin told W Magazine in a new cover story.

"I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family," she disclosed to the outlet, not naming any specific relatives. The Rhode Beauty founder does not follow her father or her mother, Kennya, on Instagram but does still follow her uncle Alec Baldwin, aunts and several cousins.

"But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories," Bieber said of her famous family from Long Island.

Months before announcing her pregnancy, Bieber had to refute rumors circulating about her marriage.

"Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on [TikTok] are 100% of the time wrong," she wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram stories, not acknowledging a particular narrative. "Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false.

"Sorry to spoil it."

Her comments came after speculation had mounted online, particularly on the social media platform TikTok, that she and Bieber were having marital problems. Some social media accounts alleged Bieber was having an affair with a billionaire, while others claimed the two had already split.

The rumors were only fueled by her father, who shared a message from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, asking for prayers for the young couple.

In a since-deleted post, Marx wrote over a video of Bieber singing, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey , take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

Criticism of her marriage is something Hailey Bieber has now rationalized will never go away.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy," she told W. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hailey Bieber and her father, Stephen, for comment.