Hailey Bieber says she's 'not super close' with famous family anymore amid first pregnancy with Justin Bieber

Hailey announced she is expecting her first child with Justin in May

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
‘Good Morning America’ segment hits Hailey Bieber over cultural appropriation accusations Video

‘Good Morning America’ segment hits Hailey Bieber over cultural appropriation accusations

The American model was also criticized in a Time Magazine article about a recent TikTok video.

In a matter of weeks, Hailey and Justin Bieber will be welcoming a new addition to their family. The model announced she was expecting the couple's first child in May once she'd reached the six-month mark.

But for Bieber (formerly Baldwin), a new addition to her family will come at a time when she says things are distant with her own.

"I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different," Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin told W Magazine in a new cover story.

Stephen Baldwin with daughters and wife in 2008

Hailey Bieber with her father Stephen Baldwin, sister Alaia Baldwin and mother Kennya Baldwin in 2008. (Elias Comfort/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family," she disclosed to the outlet, not naming any specific relatives. The Rhode Beauty founder does not follow her father or her mother, Kennya, on Instagram but does still follow her uncle Alec Baldwin, aunts and several cousins.

"But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories," Bieber said of her famous family from Long Island.

Alec Baldwin hugs Stephen Baldwin in court

Earlier this month, Stephen Baldwin was pictured embracing brother Alec Baldwin, who was accused of involuntary manslaughter. Alec's case was dismissed. (Ross D. Franklin/Pool/Getty Images)

Months before announcing her pregnancy, Bieber had to refute rumors circulating about her marriage.

Hailey Bieber in a silk dress cradles her baby bump split Hailey Bieber holds her baby bump with husband Justin Bieber behind

Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber faced divorce speculation while the model was several months pregnant. (Getty Images)

Alaia and Hailey Baldwin pose for a photo with their father Stephen

Stephen Baldwin is photographed with his two daughters, Alaia and Hailey, in 2014. (Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on [TikTok] are 100% of the time wrong," she wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram stories, not acknowledging a particular narrative. "Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false.

"Sorry to spoil it."

Hailey Bieber looks over the shoulder at the Annual Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber, who is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy, says she's not "super close" with her own family anymore.  (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Her comments came after speculation had mounted online, particularly on the social media platform TikTok, that she and Bieber were having marital problems. Some social media accounts alleged Bieber was having an affair with a billionaire, while others claimed the two had already split.

The rumors were only fueled by her father, who shared a message from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, asking for prayers for the young couple.

In a since-deleted post, Marx wrote over a video of Bieber singing, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

Justin Bieber in a black suit poses next to wife Hailey Bieber in a black plunging dress on the carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber married in 2018. (Getty Images)

Criticism of her marriage is something Hailey Bieber has now rationalized will never go away.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy," she told W. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

William (Billy) Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin all soft smile or smirk for the camera on the carpet

William (Billy) Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin are pictured together in 2010. The famous brothers, who grew up on Long Island, also have sisters. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Hailey Bieber and her father, Stephen, for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

