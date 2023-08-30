Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber takes back seat as wife Hailey hawks beauty brand

Hailey Bieber and Krispy Kreme teamed up for a new collaboration

By Caroline Thayer
Published
Medical expert breaks down Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis Video

Medical expert breaks down Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on the superstar's health condition after Bieber says half of his face is partially paralyzed on 'Fox News Live'

Pop star Justin Bieber is stepping away from the limelight as his model wife Hailey Bieber continues to tout her lucrative beauty brand, Rhode.

Serving as Hailey's shadow in New York this week at appearances and interviews for her latest skin care drop, Bieber kept a low-profile wearing a zip-up, shorts and bright yellow Crocs. 

Bieber's attire was a stark contrast to Hailey, who showcased her figure in a short red strapless dress and heels. She also wore a massive "B" necklace around her neck.

In partnership with Krispy Kreme and inspired by its strawberry glazed doughnut, Hailey released a new flavor of her highly-coveted peptide lip treatment.

Justin Bieber was photographed supporting his wife across New York as she promoted the newest release for her Rhode Skin brand.

Justin Bieber doted on wife Hailey Bieber as she promoted her Rhode skin care brand in New York. (Gotham/Robert Kamau/Getty Images)

Bieber, who had not posted to social media for three months, returned to Instagram to promote his wife's collaboration, sharing photos of her new product and their subsequent visit to a Krispy Kreme location.

Justin Bieber leans against the counter at Krispy Kreme while Hailey Bieber speaks with employees, split Justin Bieber in a sweatshirt/sweatshorts and yellow crocs poses for a picture at Krispy Kreme

Justin Bieber accompanied Hailey Bieber on a trip to Krispy Kreme. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

The "Love Yourself" singer also debuted a ripped sweatshirt with his wife's name displayed on it in a picture that showed the model looking at her husband. The couple was with their two dogs, Piggy Lou and Oscar.

Justin Bieber looks down at Hailey Bieber wearing a sweatshirt that has her name on it and their two dogs on a private jet

Justin Bieber wore a sweatshirt with his wife's name on it. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Bieber was also pictured carefully escorting his wife into a helicopter, placing his hand on her back as they caught a ride out of the city.

Hailey Bieber wears a leather jacket and holds hands with Justin Bieber in a brown shirt split Justin Bieber holds the lower part of Hailey's back as they get onto a helicopter

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were photographed boarding a helicopter. (MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Hailey's brand, Rhode, a tribute to her middle name (she was Hailey Baldwin before her marriage to Justin), launched last summer and was an immediate success, generating so much demand a waitlist for products was started. The company has five separate products.

"I think it would be very easy for me to just approve something that’s 95% perfect and just be OK with the 95 instead of waiting for it to be 100%," Hailey told Forbes of her involvement in the company. "What I’m learning is that the quality of this brand is really, really important to me.

"I think it would be really awesome," she added, "if people just love the brand because they love the product," and not because of the family she was born into or the star she married.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

