Just How Much Sibling Rivalry Is There Between Ashley, Winonna Judd?

Here's what everybody's gabbing about today:

Actress Ashley Judd thinks that her sister, country singer Winona Judd, secretly placed a GPS tracking device on her car without her consent.

Prince Harry has invited girlfriend Cressida Bonas (pictured above) to his grandmother's estate in Sandringham for Boxing Day. And since the Queen herself is going to be there, some are speculating that he's trying to get the OK to propose.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine have a $400,000 bulletproof Bentley called "The Flying Spur."

Leonardo DiCaprio says he didn't use a body-double for his nude scenes in "The Wolf of Wall Street": "It was all me, pal. All the flopping around, it was all me."

Katy Perry and John Mayer debuted their song/video for "Who You Love" on this morning's "Good Morning America." It's a nice tune, but in five years when those two aren't a couple anymore, it's going to be hard to watch.

Penelope Cruz says breast-feeding is addictive. "It's hard … when you have to stop," she said in the January issue of Allure.

Missy Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" says she doesn't like her husband Jase's signature beard. And he told her he'd shave it off as soon as the show ends.

Charlie Sheen sent a nasty tweet to ex-wife Denise Richards when he found out he was no longer invited to a Christmas outing with Richards and their children. But she's confused, because reportedly, she says he's totally still welcome to come.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has settled on the Class of 2014. Inductees include Nirvana, KISS, Linda Ronstadt, Cat Stevens, Peter Gabriel and Hall and Oates.

Justin Timberlake stopped a concert in Louisville, Ky., to let a fan propose to his girlfriend on stage.

Country singer Ray Price passed away on Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 87.

Rebel Wilson and Melissa McCarthy have reportedly made a pact to not lose weight in an attempt to fit into Hollywood's skinny standards. But seeing as they're both already successful, and already major players in Hollywood, their pact means nothing.

And finally, Colin Farrell told Ellen DeGeneres that he was starting to fall for Elizabeth Taylor, whom he met a few years before her death. "I wanted to be [husband] number eight but we ran out of road," he said.