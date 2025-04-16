'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill calls himself 'old-fashioned' in rant about self checkouts

When it comes to the future of technology, Sam Neill is not a fan of certain aspects.

On Sunday, the "Jurassic Park" star, 77, took to social media to share his "old-fashioned" thoughts and why he prefers to have a human being assisting him at grocery store checkouts.

"Call me old-fashioned," he kicked off his video, which was posted to Instagram. "Thank you, but I refuse to check out my own groceries at a supermarket. I want a human being to assist me. I don't think that's too much to ask."

‘JURASSIC PARK’ STAR SAM NEILL REVEALS HIS REAL NAME, SAYS HIS CHOSEN NAME WAS INSPIRED BY WESTERN FILMS

"And every time I check out something for myself — you got to think like this — I'm doing someone out of a job. And if robots and self-serving is going to do all the work everywhere, who's going to be buying the groceries at the checkout? It's an old-fashioned question, but it's a legitimate one, I think."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO

Fans of Neill shared their thoughts in the comment section, with many thanking him for speaking up.

"Agree 100% and would like to add we need more human interactions to regain some of the empathy, kindness, compassion, and politeness that seem to be evaporating the last few years," one fan wrote.

"Thank you Sam," another wrote. "People need to remember this. We want human contact and jobs for them not a machine."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Neill is no stranger to being candid — in 2023, he opened up about his cancer diagnosis, saying that he is "not remotely afraid" of death, and even finds the idea of dying "annoying" because he still has things he would like to do.

Speaking to the television program "Australian Story," Neill detailed his diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, saying he was in "a fight for my life." He underwent a few months of "brutal" chemotherapy, something he said stripped him of "any kind of dignity."

"It's not interesting to me," Neill admitted of his cancer battle. "I'm not interested in cancer. I've got other things on my mind, and it's not cancer… I know I've got it, but I'm not really interested in it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time, he said that he was in remission, but noted that he'd have to maintain treatment indefinitely and that eventually, the treatment will stop working.

He later issued a tearful apology to his followers on social media, saying, "I made a passing remark that the treatment I’m on, which has me in remission, will inevitably fail one day. Well, that’s what happens. It’s nothing to worry about."

Neill added, "So please stop worrying. I’m getting a lot of messages on social media and from friends. I’m sorry to worry everybody. It’s all good, it’s all fine. It’s a beautiful day, I’m off to work and look how gorgeous those geraniums are in the background."