Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill reveals his real name, says his chosen name was inspired by Western films

Neill adopted his name from a nickname his best friend gave him when he was 10

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sam Neill was not always known as "Sam Neill."

On Tuesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Jurassic Park" star told the host and audience members that he first decided to go by a different name when he was 10 years old to avoid childhood bullies.

When Clarkson mentioned that Sam was not his real name, Neill replied, "That's embarrassing that you know that." The actor shared that his parents named him Nigel Neill, which, according to the star, was "giving me a disadvantage from the start."

SAM NEILL ASSURES FANS HE'S ‘ALIVE AND WELL' AND IN REMISSION AFTER CANCER NEWS

A photo of Sam Neill

Sam Neill revealed that his real name is Nigel Neill. (Manuel Romano/NurPhoto)

Neill explained that being named Nigel was an inviting opportunity for children to give him embarrassing and cruel nicknames like "Nigel No Friends."

"When I was 10, my best friend was called Nigel Nut -- which is even worse. Nigel Nut and Nigel Neill," he explained. "But we liked Westerns, and we thought, 'Let's not just call ourselves Nigel, let's have nicknames.' So I was called Sam and he was called Bill. And that was the best decision I ever made."

The New Zealand actor continued, "There are no film actors called Nigel Niell, that's never gonna happen."

Sam's legal name is Sir Nigel John Dermot "Sam" Neill KNZM OBE.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Neill rocked headlines last year after revealing he had been diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer in March 2022. Back then, he called the illness "ferocious," and in an interview in October, he admitted that while he is not sure exactly how much time he has left, he is not scared of dying.

Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant

Sam Neill starred as Dr. Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" films. (Photo by Murray Close)

Specifically, the actor said he is "not remotely afraid" of death, and even finds the idea of dying "annoying" because he still has things he would like to do.

Speaking to the television program "Australian Story," Neill detailed his diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, saying he was in "a fight for my life." He underwent a few months of "brutal" chemotherapy, something he said stripped him of "any kind of dignity."

His doctor, Orly Lavee, appeared on the show to explain that before he was even done with the first round of chemo, the cancer proved to be resistant to the treatment and became even more aggressive. She said many patients choose to stop treatment altogether if this happens, but Neill was "quite keen" on keeping up the fight.

sam neill

Sam Neill announced last year that he'd been diagnosed with cancer in March 2022. (Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

She prescribed a "novel" drug as the next step in his treatment, and he said it was a "surprise" when it actually worked. 

"That was a year ago now," Neill said of the new medicine, "and I have been in remission ever since then, and I'm immensely grateful for that. It's not something I can finish, I will be on this for the rest of my life. Every two weeks I go in and get beaten up again. It's like going 10 rounds with a boxer, but it's keeping me alive. And being alive is infinitely preferable to the alternative." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Because of the successful treatment, the actor said at the time that he had been able to do "my first sort of substantial work for over a year."

Jake Lacy, Annette Bening and Sam Neill

From left to right, Jake Lacy, Annette Bening and Sam Neil star in the recently released series, "Apples Never Fall." (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Neill's latest project, "Apples Never Fall," was released on Peacock on March 14. The miniseries is an adaption of the "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty's thriller by the same name.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show also stars Annette Bening, Jake Lacy, Alison Brie and Essie Randles.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending