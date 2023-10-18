'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill tearfully apologizes for worrying fans, clarifies remarks about cancer battle

"Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill tearfully apologized for worrying friends and fans and set the record straight on recent remarks he made about his cancer treatment.

The 76-year-old actor shared an emotional video on Instagram Tuesday to clarify comments he made during an interview with the television program "Australia Today." Neill told the outlet he had been in remission for 12 months due to positive effects of a rare anti-cancer drug, but doctors had informed him that it would eventually stop working.

"I made a passing remark that the treatment I’m on, which has me in remission, will inevitably fail one day. Well, that’s what happens. It’s nothing to worry about," Neill said in the video, while sitting outside on his porch.

"I’m in remission and I plan to be in remission for many years to come."

‘JURASSIC PARK’ STAR SAM NEILL IS ‘NOT REMOTELY AFRAID’ OF DEATH AS HE BATTLES AGGRESSIVE CANCER

"I’ll bore you all to death with lots more work and, at such time as it does fail, we’re try something else," Neill added. "There’s all sorts of things that are happening with cancer these days. It’s a whole new ballgame.

"So please stop worrying," he said while tearing up. "I’m getting a lot of messages on social media and from friends. I’m sorry to worry everybody. It’s all good, it’s all fine. It’s a beautiful day, I’m off to work and look how gorgeous those geraniums are in the background."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The U.K. native captioned the clip: "ALL IS WELL . I AM WELL !!"

"Please ignore conflated stories in the press today," Neill continued. "A passing remark on the program last night has been taken out of context. Please be assured that I am firmly in remission and plan to remain so for years to come."

Earlier this year, Neill revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer in March 2022. At that time, he called the illness "ferocious."

‘JURASSIC PARK’ CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY: THE CAST THEN AND NOW

During Neill's appearance on "Australia Story," he admitted that while he's not sure exactly how much time he has left, he's not afraid of dying.

The actor said he's "not remotely afraid" of death and even finds the idea of dying "annoying" because he has more that he would like to accomplish.

Neill detailed his diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, saying he was in "a fight for my life." He underwent a few months of "brutal" chemotherapy, something he said stripped him of "any kind of dignity."

His doctor, Orly Lavee, appeared on the show to explain that before he was even done with the first round of chemo, the cancer proved to be resistant to the treatment and became even more aggressive. She said many patients choose to stop treatments altogether if this happens, but Neill was "quite keen" on keeping up the fight.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She prescribed the rare anti-cancer drug as the next step in his treatment, and he said it was a "surprise" when it actually worked.

"That was a year ago now," Neill said of the medicine, "and I have been in remission ever since then, and I'm immensely grateful for that. It's not something I can finish. I will be on this for the rest of my life. Every two weeks I go in and get beaten up again. It's like going 10 rounds with a boxer, but it's keeping me alive. And being alive is infinitely preferable to the alternative.

"The idea of retirement fills me with horror, actually. To not be able to do the things that you love would be heartbreaking. But I've also got to be realistic in that one doctor said to me, ‘This stuff will stop working one day too.’ So I'm prepared for that. I'm ready for it. And I think I've done some good things. … Not all of them have been good. We all have regrets. But I think I can live by myself, and I can die by myself OK."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Neill's son, Tim, said the actor doesn't like to talk about his illness, admitting that he didn't even know what type of cancer his father had until news articles began coming out on the topic.

"It's not interesting to me," Neill confessed with a wide smile. "I'm not interested in cancer. I've got other things on my mind, and it's not cancer. … I know I've got it, but I'm not really interested in it."

Something he did find worthwhile, though, was the idea to leave behind stories for his loved ones. While he was struggling with treatment after the initial diagnosis, he decided to jot down things that he wanted his children and grandchildren to remember, and that eventually became his memoir, "Did I Ever Tell You This?" which was released in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neill has also stayed busy with his acting career amid his cancer battle. Prior to the actors strike, he was shooting the upcoming Peacock limited series "Apples Never Fall" alongside Annette Bening. The show is an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling 2021 novel by the same name.

The actor is now in production on season 2 of the Australian crime series "The Twelve," which is filming in Western Australia.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.