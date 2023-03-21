'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill says he's 'possibly dying' of cancer, 'The Wire' star Lance Reddick dead at 60

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘POSSIBLY DYING’ - 'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill reveals he has 'ferocious' stage 3 cancer. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Lance Reddick, star of 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, dead at 60. Continue reading here…

SLOPE SCANDAL - Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski accident: Actress set to take stand in $300,000 civil case. Continue reading here

DYNAMIC DUO - Goldie Hawn wishes Kurt Russell 'Happy Birthday' after he revealed why they never married. Continue reading here…

‘HAS TO BE VIOLA DAVIS’ - Ben Affleck reveals Michael Jordan’s big ask for ‘Air.’ Continue reading here…

‘CHANGE AND GROW’ - Dierks Bentley admits he’s ‘got nothing to lose’ while exploring outside of country music. Continue reading here…

WHAT IS ‘SORRY’ - 'Jeopardy!' executive profusely apologizes for 'horrible error' that left fans fuming. Continue reading here…

‘A LINE IN THE SAND’ - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage eviction an act of revenge from King Charles? Experts weigh in. Continue reading here…

DENMARK'S DEMOTION - Prince Joachim of Denmark announces move to America after his children lose their royal titles. Continue reading here…

COUTURE CLASH - Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton battle for spotlight: Experts say 'couture-clad' duchess not relatable like Kate. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube