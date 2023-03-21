Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill says he's 'possibly dying' of cancer, 'The Wire' star Lance Reddick dead at 60

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
"Jurassic Park" actor Sam Neill revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma last year. Actor Lance Reddick, known for his roles on "The Wire" and in the "John Wick" franchise films, died at just 60.

"Jurassic Park" actor Sam Neill revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma last year. Actor Lance Reddick, known for his roles on "The Wire" and in the "John Wick" franchise films, died at just 60. (Borja B. Hojas/Jean Baptiste Lacroix)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘POSSIBLY DYING’ - 'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill reveals he has 'ferocious' stage 3 cancer. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Lance Reddick, star of 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, dead at 60. Continue reading here…

SLOPE SCANDAL - Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski accident: Actress set to take stand in $300,000 civil case. Continue reading here

Goldie Hawn wished her longtime lover Kurt Russell a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

Goldie Hawn wished her longtime lover Kurt Russell a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

DYNAMIC DUO - Goldie Hawn wishes Kurt Russell 'Happy Birthday' after he revealed why they never married. Continue reading here…

‘HAS TO BE VIOLA DAVIS’ - Ben Affleck reveals Michael Jordan’s big ask for ‘Air.’ Continue reading here…

‘CHANGE AND GROW’ - Dierks Bentley admits he’s ‘got nothing to lose’ while exploring outside of country music. Continue reading here…

WHAT IS ‘SORRY’ - 'Jeopardy!' executive profusely apologizes for 'horrible error' that left fans fuming. Continue reading here…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to vacate their Frogmore Cottage residence earlier this month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to vacate their Frogmore Cottage residence earlier this month. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

‘A LINE IN THE SAND’ - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage eviction an act of revenge from King Charles? Experts weigh in. Continue reading here…

DENMARK'S DEMOTION - Prince Joachim of Denmark announces move to America after his children lose their royal titles. Continue reading here…

COUTURE CLASH - Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton battle for spotlight: Experts say 'couture-clad' duchess not relatable like Kate. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending