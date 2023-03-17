Lance Reddick, star of 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, dead at 60

Lance Reddick, who starred in "The Wire," "Fringe" and the "John Wick" franchise, has died. He was 60.

The actor died "suddenly" due to natural causes on Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press.

Reddick was best known for his leading role as straight-laced Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series "The Wire." His character headed the narcotics division while contending with corruption within the department.

"I’m an artist at heart. I feel that I’m very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as other students, but because I was a Black man and I wasn’t pretty, I knew I would have to work my butt off to be the best that I would be, and to be noticed," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.

Reddick starred as special agent Phillip Broyles on the Fox series "Fringe," Matthew Abaddon on "Lost" and Detective Johnny Basil on "Oz."

The actor played the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge Charon in all the films of the "John Wick" franchise, including "John Wick: Chapter 4, which will be released on May 21. He also appeared in Roland Emmerich's 2013 political action thriller "White House Down."

The Baltimore native earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film "One Night in Miami." Reddick played recurring roles on "Intelligence" and "American Horror Story" and was on the show "Bosch" for its seven-year run.

His other television credits include "CSI: Miami," "The Blacklist," "Quantum Break" and "Resident Evil." Reddick also appeared in "Angel Has Fallen," "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "One Night In Miami…"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.