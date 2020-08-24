Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich celebrate 17th wedding anniversary: 'No one I'd rather be with'

Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich are 17 years into marriage!

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday with big smiles.

Moore, 59, posted a photo on Instagram of her and Freundlich, 50, entangled while wearing matching white T-shirts and barefoot standing outside.

JULIANNE MOORE REVEALS THE ROLE SHE'S SINCE HAD SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT

"I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box,” the “Still Alice” star jokingly began the caption for their anniversary.

Moore continued: “Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96 - there is no one I’d rather be with everyday [sic]. I love you. #anniversary #quarantine.”

Several celebrities wished the couple the best for their anniversary.

Nate Berkus called the smiling couple “teenagers.”

“Happy anniversary!!!” Courteney Cox commented.

JULIANNE MOORE 'LOVED' WORKING WITH HER DAUGHTER AND HUSBAND ON NEW MOVIE

Samuel L. Jackson told the couple, “HAPPY ANNI, YALL.”

Chelsea Handler commented: "I love you two. Couple goals."

Helena Christensen said: “Happy 17 years of pure love you two.”

"Happy Anniversary you two! 🥂,” Rita Wilson wrote.

Holland Taylor said: “I L O V E T H I S.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple first met in 1996 shortly after her marriage to John Gould Rubin ended.

Moore and Freundlich later got married in 2003. The couple share two children: Caleb, 22, and Liv, 18.