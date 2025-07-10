Julian McMahon's official cause of death revealed: medical examiner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julian McMahon's cause of death was revealed a few days after his death was announced.

Fox News Digital obtained a cremation approval summary report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office that revealed the "Charmed" actor, 56, died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer.

McMahon's manner of death was ruled as natural, and his remains have been cremated.

The Australian star’s wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed to Fox News Digital July 5 that he died after a battle with cancer.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," Kelly said in a statement.

"Julian loved life," she shared. "He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life.

"We are grateful for the memories."

McMahon was born in Sydney, Australia, July 27, 1968, Deadline reported. According to the outlet, his father, Billy McMahon, served as prime minister of Australia from 1971 to 1972.

McMahon started his career as a model before taking on acting. He starred in the short-lived 1989 Australian daytime soap opera "The Power, the Passion" and then appeared in another soap, "Home and Away," from 1990 to 1991. According to the outlet, he played the lead in the 1992 Australian-American movie "Wet and Wild Summer" before Hollywood came calling.

The outlet reported that, after appearing in "Another World" in 1992, he became a series regular in the crime drama "Profiler." From 2000 to 2005, he starred as Cole Turner, a love interest to Alyssa Milano’s character Phoebe, in the TV series "Charmed." From 2003 to 2010, he also played Dr. Christian Troy in the Ryan Murphy series "Nip/Tuck."

On the big screen, McMahon played villain Victor Von Doom in the superhero movies "Fantastic Four" in 2005 and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" in 2007. His most recent role was 2025’s "The Residence" on Netflix, which was recently canceled after one season, People magazine reported.

Other film credits include "The Surfer" with Nicolas Cage in 2024, "Paranoia" (2013), "You’re Not You" (2014) and "Swinging Safari" (2018), among others.

McMahon was previously married to Australian singer Dannii Minogue, sister of pop star Kylie Minogue, from 1994 to 1995. He then said "I do" to "Baywatch" actress Brooke Burns in 1999. The couple called it quits in 2001. He and Burns, 47, share a daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, 25. He married Kelly Paniagua in 2014.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.