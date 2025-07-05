Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Departed

Julian McMahon, ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Nip/Tuck’ actor, dead at 56

Australian actor's wife shares he 'died peacefully' following brave fight against cancer

By Stephanie Nolasco
Published
Julian McMahon, the actor known for his roles in "Fantastic Four," "Nip/Tuck" and "Charmed," has died. He was 56.

The Australian star’s wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed to Fox News Digital that he passed away following a battle with cancer.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," said Kelly in a statement.

'DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES' STAR VALERIE MAHAFFEY DEAD AT 71

Julian McMahon acting out a scene from "Fantastic Four."

Julian McMahon played the villainous Victor Von Doom in 2005's "Fantastic Four." (© 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett)

"Julian loved life," she shared. "He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life."

"We are grateful for the memories," Kelly added.

McMahon was born in Sydney, Australia, on July 27, 1968, Deadline.com reported. According to the outlet, his father, Billy McMahon, served as Prime Minister of Australia from 1971 to 1972.

Julian McMahon wearing a dark blue suit at SXSW.

Julian McMahon attends the North American premiere of "The Surfer" during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2025, in Austin, Texas.  (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for "The Surfer")

McMahon started his career as a model before taking on acting. He starred in the short-lived 1989 Australian daytime soap opera "The Power, the Passion" and then appeared in another soap, "Home and Away," from 1990 to 1991. According to the outlet, he played the lead in the 1992 Australian-American movie "Wet and Wild Summer" before Hollywood came calling.

The cast of "Nip/Tuck" leaning against each other closely looking serious.

From left: Dylan Walsh, Joely Richardson and Julian McMahon during FX Networks "Nip/Tuck" 3rd Season Premiere Screening - Arrivals at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images)

The outlet reported that, after appearing in "Another World" in 1992, he became a series regular in the crime drama "Profiler." From 2000 to 2005, he starred as Cole Turner, a love interest to Alyssa Milano’s character Phoebe, in the TV series "Charmed." From 2003 to 2010 he also played Dr. Christian Troy in the Ryan Murphy series "Nip/Tuck."

Deadline.com also shared that McMahon led the crime series "FBI: Most Wanted." He announced his exit from the show in 2022.

Julian McMahon smiling with the cast of "Charmed" in front of a cake.

(rear) Julian McMahon, producer Jim Conway, WBTV president Jed Petrick, Dorian Gregory, (front) executive producer. Brad Kern, Duke Vincent, Rose McGowan, Aaron Spelling, Alyssa Milano, WB's John Litback and Brian Krause celebrate 100 episodes of WB's "Charmed" on their set in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Getty Images)

On the big screen, McMahon played villain Victor Von Doom in the superhero movies "Fantastic Four" in 2005 and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" in 2007. His most recent role was 2025’s "The Residence" on Netflix, which was recently canceled after one season, People magazine reported.

Other film credits include "The Surfer" with Nicolas Cage in 2024, as well as "Paranoia" (2013), "You’re Not You" (2014) and "Swinging Safari" (2018), among others.

McMahon was previously married to Australian singer Dannii Minogue, sister of pop star Kylie Minogue, from 1994 to 1995. He then said "I do" to "Baywatch" actress Brooke Burns in 1999. The couple called it quits in 2001. He and Burns, 47, share a daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, 25. He married Kelly Paniagua in 2014.

The cast of "Fantastic Four" holding on to each other and smiling.

From left: Cast members Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, Julian McMahon, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis pose in front of a fireworks show at the premiere of "Fantastic Four" on Liberty Island on July 6, 2005, in New York City. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images for Fox Studios)

McMahon’s final red carpet appearance was on March 10, 2025, in Austin, Texas. At the time, he was promoting "The Surfer" with Cage at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

