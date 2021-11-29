Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel and Phinnaeus' 17th birthday with rare photo: 'Sweetest years of life'

Julia Roberts is reflecting on motherhood.

The notoriously private actress took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a throwback photo of her twins to commemorate their 17th birthday.

The Oscar winner and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, share daughter Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter. They are also proud parents to son Henry Daniel, 14.

In the pic, the actress is seen snuggling up with her twin children as newborns.

"17 of the Sweetest years of life," the 54-year-old captioned the adorable snap.

Moder, 52, also took to Instagram and shared a rare photo of his children to commemorate the special occasion.

"These rabble rousers," he wrote. "17 today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood."

The couple met on Roberts’ 2001 film "The Mexican," where Moder served as a cinematographer. A year later, they said "I do" on the Fourth of July in 2002.

In July, Roberts gave fans a rare glimpse of her continuing romance with Moder. The "Pretty Woman" performer shared a sweet selfie on Instagram as the pair rang in their 19th wedding anniversary.

"19 years. Just getting started!" Roberts wrote in the caption of the post in which she dons an orange bird-logo cap pulled low over her signature blonde locks, a floral-print blouse and oversized shades.

In 2018, Roberts raved about the love she shares with Moder to Extra! and called him an "awesome human being" while adding that the pair "have so much fun."

"If we go to work together and go home together – all that work time – when you come home and [say], 'Oh, honey, how was your day?' We did all that in the day and in the car," she explained of their working relationship while on their 2015 movie "The Secret in Their Eyes."

"So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.