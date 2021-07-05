Julia Roberts shares rare photo with husband Daniel Moder for 19th anniversary: ‘Just getting started’

Julia Roberts is giving fans a rare glimpse into her continuing romance with Daniel Moder, her husband of nearly 20 years.

The "Pretty Woman" performer, 53, shared a sweet selfie snap to Instagram on Sunday as the pair rang in their 19th wedding anniversary from the sandy confines of a beach.

"19 years. Just getting started!" Roberts wrote in the caption of the post in which she dons an orange bird-logo cap pulled low over her signature blonde locks, a floral-print blouse and oversized shades.

Moder, 52, sports wet hair as Roberts drapes herself over her longtime love, who she met in 2001 on the set of Brad Pitt’s film, "The Mexican" while Moder was working as a cinematographer.

The couple later tied the knot at Roberts’ ranch in Taos, New Mexico on July 4, 2002, and have since welcomed three children.

In 2018, Roberts raved about the love she shares with Moder to Extra and called him an "awesome human being" while adding that the pair "have so much fun."

"If we go to work together and go home together – all that work time – when you come home and [say], 'Oh, honey, how was your day?' We did all that in the day and in the car," she explained of their working relationship while on their 2015 movie "The Secret in Their Eyes."

"So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful."