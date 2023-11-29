Julia Roberts, Margot Robbie, Jessica Simpson bring the heat despite dropping temperatures: Photos

Julia Roberts is pretty in pink

Julia Roberts stunned on the red carpet when she arrived for the London premiere of Netflix's "Leave The World Behind" in a pale pink Gucci suit jacket and matching shorts. She wore the blazer half buttoned, allowing her lacy black bra to pop out.

She paired the look with glossy lips, silver heels, a statement diamond necklace and blunt bangs.

JULIA ROBERTS SAYS HAVING GEORGE CLOONEY 'SAVED' HER FROM 'LONELINESS AND DESPAIR' DURING FILMING

The movie centers around a family whose vacation is interrupted by cyberattacks. "I obviously pictured Julia as this character," Sam Esmail, the film's writer and director told Entertainment Weekly in November. "Amanda was a very flawed character and hard to like, and I knew that I needed the power of Julia Roberts to channel the humanity out of her. So I sent it to her, and she read it in a day, and called me the next day, and said, ‘I'm in.’"

Jessica Simpson, the blonde bombshell

Jessica Simpson hit the town in two different outfits this week, looking stunning in both. First, she wore a black crop top with skintight black latex pants, showing off her toned abs. She paired the look with a brown faux fur coat and tall black cowboy boots with red accents on top.

She continued to show off her slim figure in a sheer silver gown as she walked the red carpet at Footwear News' 37th Annual Achievement Awards. Simpson received the Icon Award, celebrating her billion-dollar brand, featuring clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

JESSICA SIMPSON REACTS TO RUMORS SHE'S ON OZEMPIC: ‘DO PEOPLE WANT ME TO BE DRINKING AGAIN?’

"An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks," she told People ahead of the award show. "And often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment."

Margot Robbie is a real-life Barbie

Despite the cold weather in New York, Margot Robbie stepped out in two different summery looks. The first ensemble was a strapless black dress with a sheer cape, in honor of one of Barbie's most classic looks.

"I don't know about my favorite, but this look was Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie's, favorite Barbie look," she told People about the look. "This is a Barbie from 1964, and Ruth Handler said it was her favorite."

The actress channeled her inner Barbie once again when she was photographed out on a date night with her husband, Tom Ackerley, in an all-pink leather Versace plunging, cropped jacket and a matching high-waisted miniskirt.

During the press tour for "Barbie," Robbie told People that dressing up as the iconic doll is all for the fans, and she said getting to wear all the doll's looks is "not subtle, but it's very fun!"

Anne Hathaway channels Miranda Priestly

While Anne Hathaway's character in "The Devil Wears Prada" did not start out with an eye for fashion, Hathaway has always knocked it out of the park with her style. She proved this when she stepped out in New York City wearing an all-white ensemble, featuring a blazer over a matching minidress.

The actress paired the look with black sunglasses, white heels, a diamond chain choker and mini hoop earrings. Hathaway is currently promoting her new film, "Eileen," a psychological thriller in which she plays Rebecca, a prison psychologist who befriends Eileen, the secretary of the prison. While it seems Eileen found a good friend, things take a turn one night when she arrives at Rebecca's home.

"I came to this as a fan of [director William Oldroyd's]," Hathaway told Deadline in January 2023. "I’d seen ‘Lady Macbeth’ and like probably a lot of people I thought it was the freshest thing I’d seen in ages. So when the script [for ‘Eileen’] came in I was inclined to say yes. I actually found the script really challenging the first time I read it. I found it really dark and really funny but it’s a tricky one. It’s so smart. It’s actually unusually smart, so it took me a few reads to feel like I had the beginnings of a handle on it."

'THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA' DIRECTOR REVEALS ANNE HATHAWAY WASN'T STUDIO'S FIRST CHOICE

Rita Ora glitters in gold

Rita Ora stepped on stage looking like a vision in gold when she performed at Hits Radio Live in Manchester over the weekend, wearing a backless shimmering gold top with sequins and a matching mini skirt with slits on both sides.

The look showed off her many tattoos and toned body. Ora recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in her native homeland, Kosovo.

"This is an incredible way to spend my birthday. I’m 33 today and I think we have done such inspiring work so far," Ora said in a video Kosovo's current Prime Minister Albin Kurti posted on X.

Kate Hudson sexy in menswear

Kate Hudson walked the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient cocktail event wearing a gray suit jacket and matching trousers, with a black bandeau underneath the jacket showcasing her toned abs.

It is no surprise the actress is so fit, as it seems to run in the family. Hudson's mom, actress Goldie Hawn, recently celebrated her 78th birthday, and has stayed as fit as ever. To celebrate the milestone birthday, Hudson wrote on Instagram, "Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother." She continued, "We love you big time Gogo. Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD. My word for you today @goldiehawn is MAGNIFICENT."

Kate Beckinsale's leggy look

Kate Beckinsale showed off her legs while walking the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient cocktail event in black overalls over a white T-shirt, knee-length platform black boots and a black coat.

Beckinsale styled the look with a big black bow and dangly diamond earrings. This was not the first time the actress made headlines for her fashion choices, as she showed up to Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party earlier in November wearing a belt styled to look like the "Heart of the Ocean" diamond from "Titanic," one of DiCaprio's most famous movies.

Celebrate Madonna

Madonna braved the cold when she stepped out in Milan, wearing a furry black shawl on top of a black one-piece and matching miniskirt with a slit. She paired the look with fishnet stockings, black knee-high boots, sunglasses, dangle cross earrings and black latex gloves.

The singer is in Italy as part of the European leg of her Celebration Tour. The highly anticipated sold-out tour was originally set to start in July 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia; however, it was postponed after Madonna contracted a serious bacterial infection and was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit for treatment. It eventually started in October 2023 in London.

"Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital, and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it," she told the audience at her show in Merksem in October. "It’s a f---ing miracle that I’m here right now. My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.'"