Savannah Chrisley defends Erika Kirk, slams reality star for 'cheap shot' at grieving mother

Savannah Chrisley came to Erika Kirk's defense after a fellow reality star called out the grieving widow on social media.

"Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn took umbrage with Erika's parenting choices in a post shared Wednesday on X.

"Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids," Quinn wrote in a message to her 50,000 followers.

Chrisley, 28, fired back at Quinn and listed myriad ways Erika has advocated for her two children following the September assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

Representatives for Chrisley and Quinn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"Wow… this is really disappointing to see from you. I know you’re better than this," Chrisley posted on X.

"Erika isn’t ‘everywhere but with her kids’ she’s everywhere fighting FOR them. She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence.

"Taking a cheap shot at a woman who just lost her husband and is doing everything she can to create stability for her children isn’t the look you think it is."

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star signed off on her post with a plea for kindness and understanding.

"Erika is one of the strongest, most intentional mothers I’ve ever witnessed and she deserves compassion, not commentary from people who see a post but not her pain," she wrote.

Chrisley was planning to join Charlie Kirk on a college campus tour before his assassination Sept. 10. The Turning Point USA founder was shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

She described Charlie's impact on her life during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" at Charlie's memorial service.

"I think when this assassin did take Charlie's life, that was the turning point for him," Chrisley said. "He thought he was ending Charlie's life, but he really just created millions and millions of Charlie's followers to fight. To fight for our freedom, to fight for us to have a voice. For me to watch it, it's so sad, and it breaks my heart. To see Erika [Charlie's wife] step in as a woman and take on this role, Charlie knew that if he couldn't do it, she was the only one that could do it."

Chrisley said Kirk "gave [her] a voice in times when she felt she didn't have one."

"I was so excited to get to sit next to Charlie and open up to him and get to know him on a more personal level, like a lot of my friends who got to know him," she said. "But, above all else, Charlie has been a voice for our country."

The reality TV star said it is remarkable to see how Charlie's legacy at Turning Point USA has affected young adults, including her brother.

"To watch my 19-year-old brother and watch all these college kids now show up and be loud and not be afraid because, at the end of the day, our lives are on the line," she said. "2028 is coming up. And Charlie, he wants us to fight. He wants us to be loud. And he said it himself, 'If you don't correct evil, if you don't speak about evil when evil is happening, then that in itself is evil.' So, it's my job to stand up, be loud and, really, I don't care who likes it and who doesn't.

"I keep saying that, above all else, Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika are Christians," she continued. "Isn't that really the message? I think bringing Christianity back into households is the only thing that's going to save us as a country. I know for me, my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, I don't know where I would be today without it.

"And, so, watching Erika, I don't know how she spoke the word of God after losing her husband. I mean, I was in such awe to know that she is now the leader of Turning Point. I mean, we only go up from here."

Kirk, 31, was assassinated at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem Sept. 10..

The political activist had traveled around the country to college campuses, where he conducted question-and-answer sessions with students and discussed key political issues.

Authorities identified the murder suspect as Tyler Robinson, 22, who appeared for the first time Thursday during a hearing in Utah.