Julia Roberts doesn't want to be asked about turning 50

Julia Roberts turned 50 at the end of October — and she is sick of answering reporters’ questions about her milestone birthday.

“Really, people?” she told InStyle’s December issue of her birthday-question fatigue. “Are we still in that space? Did anyone go over this with George Clooney or Brad [Pitt] before their 50th birthdays?”

To the Oscar winner, all birthdays are the same.

“I always love my birthday,” she said, adding that she celebrates this one “with open arms and gratitude … There’s nothing different about this birthday than any other one.”

Given how beautiful Roberts always looks, the “Wonder” star gave her pieces of advice for looking and feeling great: “Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead and have great girlfriends. Those would be the three keys to joy.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.