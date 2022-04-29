Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

Kim Kardashian dropped in Blac Chyna’s defamation claim, judge rules

The case against Kardashian for interference with a contract remains alive

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge on Friday threw out part of the case against Kim Kardashian in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit while the jury deliberates on the elements that remain.

Judge Gregory Alarcon ruled that Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani did not provide any statement during the trial from Kardashian that was defamatory toward Chyna.

  • Image 1 of 2

    Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The case against Kardashian for interference with a contract remains alive. The jury, in its first full day of deliberations, is deciding on that and both defamation and contract-interference cases against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

Chyna’s lawsuit alleges that the women falsely told television producers and executives that Chyna had violently attacked her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian in December 2016 in an attempt to get her reality show, "Rob & Chyna," canceled.

JAMES CORDEN EXITING ‘THE LATE SHOW’ IN 2023

Ciani argued during closing arguments Thursday afternoon that the women had no reason to believe the attack had occurred, as testimony, photos, and video from the time showed no significant injuries to Rob Kardashian.

Kris Jenner, left, and Corey Gamble appear at the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles

Kris Jenner, left, and Corey Gamble appear at the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

"He didn’t have a mark on him," Ciani said. "There was no call to the police, no trip to the hospital, not even a Band-Aid."

MET GALA 2022 ‘GILDED GLAMOUR’ THEME GETS MIXED REACTIONS: ‘IMPECCABLE TIMING'

Kardashian attorney David G. Rhodes argued during his closing that the women had every reason to believe the accounts of the attack from Rob Kardashian and from Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who broke up the dispute and was a key defense witness.

"Do you remember how Rob looked on the stand yesterday? His pain was real," Rhodes said. "This is a real family. Yeah, they’re famous, but they’re real people. He got really badly hurt here."

Ciani provided clear examples of statements via text messages and emails from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, telling the show’s producers and the E! network, which the show appeared on, about the abuse allegation.

Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. 

Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York.  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

But the case she made against Kim Kardashian was more vague.

After Alarcon read the jury its instructions Thursday, Rhodes pointed out that there was no potentially defamatory statement in them from Kim Kardashian.

Ciani was angered by the assertion, but the frustrated judge rebuked her, saying she had agreed to the jury instructions before the trial began.

A similar argument emerged in court Friday over Alarcon’s unusual method of jury selection. Instead of choosing 12 jurors and four alternates, the judge had the lawyers select 16 jurors, then chose by random drawing after closing arguments which four were the alternates.

  • Image 1 of 4

    In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Bill Robles via AP, File)

  • Image 2 of 4

    In this courtroom artist sketch, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (Bill Robles via AP, File)

  • Image 3 of 4

    In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.  (Bill Robles via AP, File)

  • Image 4 of 4

    In this courtroom artist sketch, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Bill Robles via AP, File)

The judge again pointed out to Ciani that she had agreed to the process before trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the civil case, nine of the 12 jurors will need to agree on whether three of the Kardashian defendants either knowingly lied about Chyna abusing Rob Kardashian, or spread the word about it with reckless disregard for the truth. The same number will need to decide whether each of the four illegally interfered with Chyna’s contract with the E! network.

Trending