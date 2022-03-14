Release of Bob Saget's autopsy records permanently banned by judge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Saget’s family was granted a permanent order that will block the release of certain records related to his death.

In February, the late comedian's family filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the medical examiner’s office blocking a number of photo and video elements from ever seeing the light of day, arguing to the court that allowing such materials to be released would cause the family to "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress."

The filed motion had been blocked on a temporary basis but now is made official permanently.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss. We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated," the family wrote in a statement obtained by FOX 35 in Orlando.

Saget, 65, was found dead on Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. He had performed in the area the previous night as part of a stand-up tour.

Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a fall backward, according to the medical examiner. An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bruises to the brain, and bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department also confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Investigators have deemed Saget's death "an unusual case," adding that there are still "a lot of unanswered questions."

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," the star wrote in his final social media post . "Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s--t."

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from a previous marriage.

Reps for the Saget family did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.