©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals extent of injuries prior to death: report

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton last month

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Dr. Siegel gives his take on Bob Saget's revealed cause of death Video

Dr. Siegel gives his take on Bob Saget's revealed cause of death

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on Bob Saget's cause of death being identified as head trauma

Bob Saget, the "Full House" alum who died after being found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room last month, suffered multiple fractures prior to his death, according to a report.

The New York Post’s Page Six, citing the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office, reported that his skull had several fractures and concluded that it is likely that he fell backward and hit the "posterior aspect of his head." He had bleeding and contusions to his brain, the paper said. 

Bob Saget attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The paper pointed out that the autopsy revealed that his "respiratory system was ‘COVID-positive’" but did not elaborate.

NO MATTER THE SEVERITY, COVID-19 SURVIVORS SEE AN INCREASED RISK OF HEART AILMENTS: STUIDY

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton on Jan. 9, 2022, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville. Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the time. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive.

CENTURY CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Actor Bob Saget poses during the 2015 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 14, 2015 in Century City, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

In the statement, the family said it has been overwhelmed with "the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans" and were comforted by it.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," his family said.

Fox New's Nate Day and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.

