Judge limits access to R. Kelly's Chicago recording studio following numerous code violations

Associated Press
A judge says a Chicago warehouse that R. Kelly is renting can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only as a recording studio.

The Chicago Sun-Times says the Cook County judge also prohibited use of the second floor Tuesday, after building inspectors found faulty stairs.

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019 file photo, City inspectors from the Department of Buildings and the Chicago Fire Department enter from the back door alley entrance to the studio space for musician R. Kelly in Chicago. A judge says a Chicago warehouse that R. Kelly is renting can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only as a recording studio. The Chicago Sun-Times says the Cook County judge also prohibited use of the second floor Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, after building inspectors found faulty stairs. (AP)

The ruling comes a week after Chicago building inspectors found code violations at the R&B star's recording studio on the city's near West Side during a court-ordered inspection. Those violations included evidence the industrial space was used as a residence.

Kelly has come under fire after women featured on a Lifetime documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" made new sexual misconduct allegations against the singer. Kelly has denied the allegations.