Judd Apatow blames President Trump for Luke Letlow's death 'and hundreds of thousands of others'

Judd Apatow claims President Trump is responsible for Luke Letlow's death.

Days away from being sworn in office, the Louisiana Republican "apparently suffered a cardiac event" after being hospitalized following a coronavirus diagnosis, Dr. G.E. Ghali, of LSU Health Shreveport, told NOLA.com.

"If Trump had made wearing a mask essential to Republicans he would be alive. So would hundreds of thousands of others," Apatow, a vocal critic of the president, tweeted.

Apatow's controversial tweet left dozens of Twitter users divided over his claim. Several people sided with the filmmaker, while others trolled him for casting blame on Republicans.

"Agreed. What sort of political system doesn't allow for immediate removal of a President such as this man? We are far from the greatest country in the world," one person replied to Apatow.

A second person wrote: "It's a pathetic reality. While this virus isn't political, it became so when trump and his cult decided it wasn't necessary to take it seriously."

"It’s simple...to set an example, all government employees need to follow CDC guidance. S--t, it might even be a national security matter if not done (military and essential government personnel). Biden should enact this policy for employees AND their families," another argued.

"A leadership failure so profound it's still (and will always be) shocking," another said.

One person called Apatow's claim "absolutely correct."

Yet, others said casting blame on Trump isn't right.

"If a grown man couldn’t figure out that trump was not the best science resource, he was doomed anyway. Over the blaming Trump for all the literal idiots out there," tweeted one person.

"This could tragically happen to any family even with a mask on, this guy was just asking for it," another argued.

"Awwwww sadly you’re spouting ideology and not mathematical facts. The ridiculousness that even WHO [World Health Organization] is coming out saying masks don’t work and yet you spout politics and not facts. If masks worked so well your liberal states and cities wouldn’t be leading the way in cases ... oops," one response says.

"how come every box of mask I buy from many different manufacturers all have a disclaimer saying they don't prevent anything? Why would you make a statement like that when his family is grieving? Feel good?" reads another tweet.

"Its just astonishing how anti science the left is," one claimed on Twitter. "California with draconian lock down laws and mask mandates leads the country in infections per 100,000. So tell us again how effective masks are. They are not the invincible shield the wackos think they are."

"So wearing a mask is the 100% preventative for Contracting covid right? Then every state should reopen 100% with mask wearing," another quipped.

"Wow you are a comedian, after all," another person responded to Apatow.

One person claimed Apatow's view was "false."

"Thousands of people who wore masks and followed all the guidelines have also died," the tweet continued.

"Ok Judd, trumps fault. He also said there would be a vaccine before the end of the year and everyone said he was full of s--t. How'd get go," reads another tweet.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Letlow, had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect's death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," Bautsch said in a statement.

The family said in a statement that he was admitted to a hospital in Monroe, La., on Dec. 19, and then transferred to the Shreveport facility when his condition worsened.