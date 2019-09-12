Joy Behar says she'd like to see Elizabeth Warren 'put Bernie in a headlock'

"View" host Joy Behar had an interesting proposal for spicing up the Democratic primary debate on Thursday.

"It's getting a little boring to me," she said of the debates earlier in the day. "I would like to see Elizabeth Warren put Bernie [Sanders] in a headlock. I really would enjoy that."

Sens. Warren, D-Mass., and Sanders, I-Vt., have been perceived as rivals as both have pushed an ambitiously progressive agenda.

Co-host Abby Huntsman said she'd like to see the two debate each other since both are competing for the same voters.

ELIZABETH WARREN CALLS TO DECRIMINALIZE BORDER CROSSINGS

Behar added that while she thought Warren would make a great president, Americans likely wouldn't vote for her given her stances on health care and immigration.

"I love Elizabeth Warren very much and I think she would make a really good president but I don't believe ... this country would vote for her because of two things," Behar said.

"Number one: she believes in Medicare-for-all without private insurance and -- I've said before -- American's don't like you to take anything away from them. We like having that ... she needs to take that out and say, 'well you can have it if you want.'"

She added that Democrats have to "counteract Trump's lie" that they want "open borders."

"Democrats want legal immigration," she said. "They want people to come in legally -- the way we've done since this country began ... and I think that those things need to be clear. Otherwise, Elizabeth is not going to capture the heart of the heartland," she added.

Behar seemed to be referring to Warren's plan to decriminalize border crossings -- a highly controversial policy that caught criticism from Jeh Johnson, the former Homeland Security Secretary under President Obama.