Joy Behar likens Trump to a 'mobster' after 'disgraceful' comments about Biden and North Korea

"The View" host Joy Behar suggested that President Trump betrayed a basic principle in foreign policy when he backed North Korea's criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump, Behar said on Tuesday, was like a "mobster" who didn't understand the rules of working in a mob. "He's like a mob guy and yet he broke the cardinal rule of being a mobster. You don't talk about the family outside of the family," she said.

She was commenting on Trump's decision, while appearing in Japan, to seemingly agree with a North Korean editorial that called Biden a "low I.Q." fool.

"He probably is, based on his record," Trump said. "I think I agree with him on that," he added. Trump similarly tweeted on Saturday that he smiled when he saw the editorial.

Behar said Trump's actions were "just disgraceful." But according to co-host Sunny Hostin, Trump probably considered dictator Kim Jong Un as part of his "family" since he's "said nice things" about the president. "If you say something nice about Trump, you become part of the family," she said.

Co-host Meghan McCain said that while overseas, she abided by the "Dixie Chicks" rule which prohibited her from speaking ill about the United States. She was referring to the incident in which the country band "Dixie Chicks," while appearing at a concert in London, spoke out against the Iraq War and former President George W. Bush.

She also suggested that the president was gaslighting the country by covering over his record of human rights abuses. "I think that we're -- as Americans -- sort of getting gaslit about Kim Jong Un," she said, before listing his record of forced starvation, murder, and a variety of other abuses.

McCain speculated that Trump liked such a horrible dictator like Kim because of his "hubris." "If he's around anyone who will kiss his rear end, then it doesn't matter," McCain said.