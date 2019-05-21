Joe Biden the subject of critical editorial published by North Korea's state-owned media agency

Joe Biden apparently isn't all that popular in Pyongyang.

The former vice president and 2020 Democratic frontrunner was the subject of a scathing editorial from North Korea's state-owned news agency published on Tuesday.

The op-ed, posted by the Korean Central News Agency, attempted to deride Biden's intelligence, demeanor and all-around quality as a human being.

Accusing the 2020 frontrunner of attacking "our dignity in election campaigns," the op-ed charged that Biden's actions were "nothing more than a sophistication of a snob."

"Biden 's wreckage is nothing more than a sophistication of a snob that does not have the rudimentary qualities that a politician should have as human beings," it read, according to a version translated by Google.

It also took aim at Biden's 2020 run, suggesting his confidence was inappropriate. “He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the piece read, according to The Hill.

It also referred to Biden as "a fool of low IQ." The piece appeared to call out Biden for falling asleep during a speech by former President Barack Obama.

Biden has received similar criticism from President Trump who also seemed to knock Biden over that incident -- referring to him as "Sleepy Joe Biden."

He's also called Biden "another low I.Q. individual" who was weak both "mentally and physically."

North Korea's comments were just the latest in a series of blustery statements about American politicians. President Trump traded barbs with the nation as tensions escalated over its nuclear program in 2017.

The country's foreign ministry previously responded to a threat from Trump by calling him an "old lunatic."

"Reckless remarks by an old lunatic like Trump will never scare us or stop our advance," it said.

Trump famously labeled Kim "little rocket man" and appeared upset by one of his insults. "Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?'" Trump tweeted in November of 2017.

"Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" Trump added.